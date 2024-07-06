Max Greyserman betting profile: ISCO Championship

This season Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 3.048 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.

Greyserman put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking 17th in the field at 3.112. In that tournament, he finished 40th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best mark this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.608.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Greyserman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.277), which ranked eighth in the field.