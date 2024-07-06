Max Greyserman betting profile: ISCO Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Max Greyserman will appear July 11-14 in Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA, at the 2024 ISCO Championship. In his last tournament he placed 17th in the John Deere Classic, shooting 10-under at TPC Deere Run.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- In the past five years, this is Greyserman's first time playing at the ISCO Championship.
- With numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh), Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Norrman posted an average driving distance of 315.9 (14th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and took 26 putts per round (first).
Greyserman's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Greyserman has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Greyserman has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 5-under.
- Off the tee, Max Greyserman has averaged 316.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has an average of 2.396 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Greyserman is averaging 0.420 Strokes Gained: Total.
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.033 this season, which ranks 99th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.7 yards) ranks 22nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Greyserman sports a -0.091 average that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks 119th with a 64.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Greyserman has registered a 0.375 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a putts-per-round average of 28.64, and he ranks 27th by breaking par 27.28% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|22
|308.7
|316.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|119
|64.57%
|51.59%
|Putts Per Round
|56
|28.64
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|27
|27.28%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|152
|17.65%
|19.84%
Greyserman's best finishes
- Greyserman has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- Currently, Greyserman has 339 points, ranking him 97th in the FedExCup standings.
Greyserman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 3.048 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- Greyserman put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking 17th in the field at 3.112. In that tournament, he finished 40th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best mark this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.608.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Greyserman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.277), which ranked eighth in the field.
- Greyserman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|-0.033
|0.392
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.091
|-2.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|105
|-0.043
|-0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.375
|2.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.208
|0.420
Greyserman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|67-68-66-73
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|70-66-69-73
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|65-69-70-70
|-14
|30
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-71-72-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-65-72-72
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|64-69-63-69
|-144
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|71-68-66-72
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|71-74-72-68
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|69-70-68-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|17
|66-66
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.