Matthew NeSmith betting profile:

Matthew NeSmith shot 10-under and placed 35th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- NeSmith's average finish has been 43rd, and his average score 9-under, over his last two appearances at the .
- In NeSmith's most recent appearance at the , in 2023, he finished 35th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
NeSmith's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|35
|68-68-71-67
|-10
|7/8/2021
|50
|69-69-70-69
|-7
NeSmith's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, NeSmith has an average finish of 39th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- NeSmith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those two times he's made the cut.
- Matthew NeSmith has averaged 297.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- NeSmith is averaging 0.306 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging -0.952 Strokes Gained: Total.
NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings
- NeSmith has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.058, which ranks 106th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.2 yards) ranks 129th, and his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranks 101st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, NeSmith ranks 141st on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.324, while he ranks 48th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.93%.
- On the greens, NeSmith's -0.256 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 132nd this season, and his 30.00 putts-per-round average ranks 167th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|129
|293.2
|297.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|48
|66.93%
|65.87%
|Putts Per Round
|167
|30.00
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|159
|20.50%
|16.27%
|Bogey Avoidance
|121
|16.14%
|14.29%
NeSmith's best finishes
- NeSmith has played 17 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- Currently, NeSmith ranks 165th in the FedExCup standings with 112 points.
NeSmith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.357 (he finished 71st in that event).
- NeSmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking in the field at 2.616. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.042.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, NeSmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.488, which ranked 11th in the field). In that event, he finished 24th.
- NeSmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked 26th in the field. He finished 26th in that tournament.
NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.058
|-0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.324
|-1.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|134
|-0.170
|0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.256
|0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-0.807
|-0.952
NeSmith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|68-68-71-67
|-10
|18
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|62
|69-69-73-68
|-1
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|69-71-68-71
|-1
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|66-70-72-69
|-11
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|69-69-65-71
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|15
|70-72-66-69
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|71-63-65-69
|-14
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|69-69-71-73
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|67-66-70-71
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|70-69-73-72
|E
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|73-67-68-72
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|69-69-73-70
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|72-68-67-73
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-72-70
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the .
