Matthew NeSmith betting profile:

This season, NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.357 (he finished 71st in that event).

NeSmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking in the field at 2.616. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.042.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, NeSmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.488, which ranked 11th in the field). In that event, he finished 24th.