Matthew NeSmith betting profile:

    Matthew NeSmith shot 10-under and placed 35th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 .

    Latest odds for NeSmith at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • NeSmith's average finish has been 43rd, and his average score 9-under, over his last two appearances at the John Deere Classic.
    • In NeSmith's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he finished 35th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.

    NeSmith's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20233568-68-71-67-10
    7/8/20215069-69-70-69-7

    NeSmith's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, NeSmith has an average finish of 39th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • NeSmith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Matthew NeSmith has averaged 297.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • NeSmith is averaging 0.306 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging -0.952 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on NeSmith .

    NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • NeSmith has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.058, which ranks 106th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.2 yards) ranks 129th, and his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranks 101st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, NeSmith ranks 141st on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.324, while he ranks 48th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.93%.
    • On the greens, NeSmith's -0.256 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 132nd this season, and his 30.00 putts-per-round average ranks 167th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance129293.2297.7
    Greens in Regulation %4866.93%65.87%
    Putts Per Round16730.0030.0
    Par Breakers15920.50%16.27%
    Bogey Avoidance12116.14%14.29%

    NeSmith's best finishes

    • NeSmith has played 17 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • Currently, NeSmith ranks 165th in the FedExCup standings with 112 points.

    NeSmith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.357 (he finished 71st in that event).
    • NeSmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking in the field at 2.616. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.042.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, NeSmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.488, which ranked 11th in the field). In that event, he finished 24th.
    • NeSmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked 26th in the field. He finished 26th in that tournament.

    NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee106-0.058-0.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.324-1.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green134-0.1700.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.2560.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160-0.807-0.952

    NeSmith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3568-68-71-67-1018
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-70-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6269-69-73-68-15
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5869-71-68-71-121
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2566-70-72-69-11--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4269-69-65-71-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1570-72-66-69-3--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2871-63-65-69-14--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8069-69-71-73+22
    January 18-21The American Express5667-66-70-71-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-77E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open7170-69-73-72E3
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-75E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2673-67-68-72-860
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-73+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC79-76+11--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4369-69-73-70-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-69--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5472-68-67-73-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-68-72-70-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-75+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the 2024 John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

