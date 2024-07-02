PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Matt Kuchar betting profile:

    After he finished 67th in this tournament in 2023, Matt Kuchar has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, July 4-7.

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    • Kuchar has entered the once of late, in 2023. He finished 67th, posting a score of 1-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Kuchar's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20236769-69-73-72-1

    Kuchar's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Kuchar has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Kuchar has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 1-over.
    • In terms of driving distance, Matt Kuchar has averaged 287.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kuchar has an average of 2.612 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kuchar has an average of 1.153 in his past five tournaments.
    Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kuchar has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.338 this season, which ranks 144th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (286.2 yards) ranks 163rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kuchar ranks 167th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.657. Additionally, he ranks 171st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 58.53%.
    • On the greens, Kuchar has registered a 0.523 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 17th on TOUR, while he ranks 17th with a putts-per-round average of 28.26. He has broken par 19.38% of the time (170th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance163286.2287.4
    Greens in Regulation %17158.53%59.88%
    Putts Per Round1728.2628.9
    Par Breakers17019.38%14.81%
    Bogey Avoidance11816.02%16.67%

    Kuchar's best finishes

    • Kuchar, who has played 17 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut seven times.
    • Currently, Kuchar ranks 140th in the FedExCup standings with 167 points.

    Kuchar's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.269 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 39th in the field with a mark of 1.258. He finished 25th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar posted his best effort this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 3.091.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Kuchar recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.913). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Kuchar posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.

    Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.338-1.911
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green167-0.6570.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green430.1980.319
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.5232.612
    Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.2741.153

    Kuchar's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6769-69-73-72-14
    July 27-303M Open4367-69-70-70-811
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3869-67-71-68-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-71-70-67E19
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship770-67-65-73-13--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship265-65-67-66-25--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5365-68-69-70-10--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-73+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-67-65-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-70-71-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-72+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-70+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4975-67-70-72E8
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3469-72-75-71+326
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1768-69-73-68-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3375-71-74-74+627
    June 13-16U.S. Open5072-71-75-71+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-68-71-69-1032

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the .

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

