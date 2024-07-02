Matt Kuchar betting profile:

This season, Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.269 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 39th in the field with a mark of 1.258. He finished 25th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar posted his best effort this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 3.091.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Kuchar recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.913). That ranked No. 1 in the field.