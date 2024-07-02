6H AGO
Matt Kuchar betting profile:
After he finished 67th in this tournament in 2023, Matt Kuchar has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, July 4-7.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- Kuchar has entered the once of late, in 2023. He finished 67th, posting a score of 1-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Kuchar's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|67
|69-69-73-72
|-1
Kuchar's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Kuchar has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Kuchar has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 1-over.
- In terms of driving distance, Matt Kuchar has averaged 287.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Kuchar has an average of 2.612 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kuchar has an average of 1.153 in his past five tournaments.
Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings
- Kuchar has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.338 this season, which ranks 144th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (286.2 yards) ranks 163rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kuchar ranks 167th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.657. Additionally, he ranks 171st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 58.53%.
- On the greens, Kuchar has registered a 0.523 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 17th on TOUR, while he ranks 17th with a putts-per-round average of 28.26. He has broken par 19.38% of the time (170th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|163
|286.2
|287.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|171
|58.53%
|59.88%
|Putts Per Round
|17
|28.26
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|170
|19.38%
|14.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|118
|16.02%
|16.67%
Kuchar's best finishes
- Kuchar, who has played 17 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut seven times.
- Currently, Kuchar ranks 140th in the FedExCup standings with 167 points.
Kuchar's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.269 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 39th in the field with a mark of 1.258. He finished 25th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar posted his best effort this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 3.091.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Kuchar recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.913). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Kuchar posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.338
|-1.911
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-0.657
|0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|43
|0.198
|0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.523
|2.612
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.274
|1.153
Kuchar's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|67
|69-69-73-72
|-1
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-67-71-68
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-71-70-67
|E
|19
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|70-67-65-73
|-13
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|65-65-67-66
|-25
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|65-68-69-70
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-67-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-70-71
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|75-67-70-72
|E
|8
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|69-72-75-71
|+3
|26
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|68-69-73-68
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|75-71-74-74
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-71-75-71
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-68-71-69
|-10
|32
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the .
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data.