Xander Schauffele Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 24: Xander Schauffele of the United States lines up a putt on the 17th green during the final round of the Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 24, 2024 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
When he takes the course April 11-14, Xander Schauffele will look to build upon his last performance at the Masters Tournament. In 2023, he shot -4 and finished 10th at Augusta National Golf Club.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- Schauffele's average finish has been 20th, and his average score -4, over his last five appearances at the Masters Tournament.
- In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2023, he finished 10th after posting a score of -4.
- With a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field), a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th), Jon Rahm took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Schauffele's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/6/2023
|10
|68-74-71-71
|-4
|4/7/2022
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|11/12/2020
|17
|67-73-71-70
|-7
|4/11/2019
|2
|73-65-70-68
|-12
Schauffele's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Schauffele has finished in the top five three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -9.
- Xander Schauffele has averaged 304.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schauffele is averaging 1.399 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Schauffele is averaging 7.305 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Schauffele's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.744 ranks eighth on TOUR this season, and his 59% driving accuracy average ranks 72nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schauffele owns a 0.577 mark (19th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Schauffele's 0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 80th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|48
|302.4
|304.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|67.25%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.82%
Schauffele's Best Finishes
- Schauffele has played eight tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned four finishes in the top-five and six finishes in the top-10.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- With 1217 points, Schauffele currently sits fourth in the FedExCup standings.
Schauffele's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.98 (he finished 10th in that event).
- Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 5.539. He finished second in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele delivered his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 3.036.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Schauffele recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.04, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished second in that event).
- Schauffele recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.744
|2.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.577
|1.95
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|8
|0.496
|1.777
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.117
|1.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|1.934
|7.305
Schauffele's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|4
|67-66-70-66
|-15
|135
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|2
|66-69-64-70
|-15
|300
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|18
|72-72-71-67
|+2
|51
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|77-66-72-74
|+1
|38
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|10
|62-70-73-72
|-3
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|68-64-67-67
|-14
|43
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-66-67-74
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|17
|70-74-68-70
|-2
|55
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|66-68-70-69
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|8
|71-65-67-68
|-9
|330
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|2
|67-64-68-62
|-19
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|67-69-75-71
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|10
|66-69-65-68
|-24
|170
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|64-69-63-65
|-27
|145
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|69-68-72-70
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|73-72-67
|-4
|10
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|70-66-65-70
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-70-76-70
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|65-69-65-70
|-19
|358
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|68-72-71-65
|-8
|96
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.