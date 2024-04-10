Xander Schauffele Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season, Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.98 (he finished 10th in that event).

Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 5.539. He finished second in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele delivered his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 3.036.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Schauffele recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.04, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished second in that event).