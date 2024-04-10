PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
37M AGO

Xander Schauffele Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 24: Xander Schauffele of the United States lines up a putt on the 17th green during the final round of the Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 24, 2024 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course April 11-14, Xander Schauffele will look to build upon his last performance at the Masters Tournament. In 2023, he shot -4 and finished 10th at Augusta National Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Schauffele at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • Schauffele's average finish has been 20th, and his average score -4, over his last five appearances at the Masters Tournament.
    • In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2023, he finished 10th after posting a score of -4.
    • With a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field), a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th), Jon Rahm took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Schauffele's Recent History at the Masters Tournament

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/6/20231068-74-71-71-4
    4/7/2022MC74-77+7
    11/12/20201767-73-71-70-7
    4/11/2019273-65-70-68-12

    Schauffele's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Schauffele has finished in the top five three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -9.
    • Xander Schauffele has averaged 304.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Schauffele is averaging 1.399 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Schauffele is averaging 7.305 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Schauffele.

    Schauffele's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Schauffele's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.744 ranks eighth on TOUR this season, and his 59% driving accuracy average ranks 72nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schauffele owns a 0.577 mark (19th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Schauffele's 0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 80th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance48302.4304.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%67.25%
    Putts Per Round128.1
    Par Breakers1%25.15%
    Bogey Avoidance1%10.82%

    Schauffele's Best Finishes

    • Schauffele has played eight tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned four finishes in the top-five and six finishes in the top-10.
    • In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
    • With 1217 points, Schauffele currently sits fourth in the FedExCup standings.

    Schauffele's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.98 (he finished 10th in that event).
    • Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 5.539. He finished second in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele delivered his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 3.036.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Schauffele recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.04, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished second in that event).
    • Schauffele recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.

    Schauffele's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee80.7442.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.5771.95
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green80.4961.777
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.1171.399
    Average Strokes Gained: Total21.9347.305

    Schauffele's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage467-66-70-66-15135
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship266-69-64-70-15300
    May 18-21PGA Championship1872-72-71-67+251
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2477-66-72-74+138
    June 15-18U.S. Open1062-70-73-72-375
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1968-64-67-67-1443
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4270-66-67-74-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship1770-74-68-70-255
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2466-68-70-69-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship871-65-67-68-9330
    August 24-27TOUR Championship267-64-68-62-19--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3867-69-75-71+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry1066-69-65-68-24170
    January 18-21The American Express364-69-63-65-27145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open969-68-72-70-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5473-72-67-410
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational470-66-65-70-13300
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-70-76-70E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship265-69-65-70-19358
    March 21-24Valspar Championship568-72-71-65-896

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

