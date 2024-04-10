Justin Thomas Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season, Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.639 (he finished 12th in that tournament).

Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.645. He missed the cut in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas' best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 2.951 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 12th in that event.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Thomas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.588, which ranked 30th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 12th.