Justin Thomas Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 23: Justin Thomas of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 23, 2024 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Justin Thomas will play April 11-14 in the 2024 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia. In his last tournament he finished 64th in the Valspar Championship, shooting +3 at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- Over his last six trips to the Masters Tournament, Thomas has an average score of -5, with an average finish of 13th.
- In 2023, Thomas missed the cut (with a score of +4) in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament.
- With a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field), a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th), Jon Rahm brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Thomas' Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/6/2023
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|4/7/2022
|8
|76-67-72-72
|-1
|11/12/2020
|4
|66-69-71-70
|-12
|4/11/2019
|12
|73-68-69-70
|-8
Thomas' Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Thomas has finished in the top 20 twice.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Thomas has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Justin Thomas has averaged 301 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Thomas is averaging -1.965 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Thomas is averaging 0.927 Strokes Gained: Total.
Thomas' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Thomas has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.058 this season (89th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.5 yards) ranks 39th, while his 54.2% driving accuracy average ranks 139th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thomas sports a 0.795 average that ranks sixth on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thomas has registered a -0.674 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 174th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|303.5
|301
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.81%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.01%
Thomas' Best Finishes
- Thomas has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Currently, Thomas has 580 points, placing him 33rd in the FedExCup standings.
Thomas' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.639 (he finished 12th in that tournament).
- Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.645. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas' best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 2.951 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Thomas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.588, which ranked 30th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 12th.
- Thomas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024. That ranked 12th in the field.
Thomas' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.058
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.795
|2.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|39
|0.271
|0.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|174
|-0.674
|-1.965
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.449
|0.927
Thomas' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|25
|69-68-72-66
|-9
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|14
|68-67-70-71
|-8
|54
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|65
|72-73-75-72
|+12
|4
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-81
|+14
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|70-64-62-67
|-17
|73
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|68-69-69-73
|-1
|5
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|82-71
|+11
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|70-65-66-68
|-11
|63
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|5
|69-67-65-72
|-15
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|3
|70-67-68-67
|-16
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|65-67-61-68
|-27
|145
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|68-67-68
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|69-65-70-68
|-12
|61
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-71-72-73
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|68-69-79-71
|+3
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.