31M AGO

Justin Thomas Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 23: Justin Thomas of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 23, 2024 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    Justin Thomas will play April 11-14 in the 2024 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia. In his last tournament he finished 64th in the Valspar Championship, shooting +3 at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).

    Latest odds for Thomas at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • Over his last six trips to the Masters Tournament, Thomas has an average score of -5, with an average finish of 13th.
    • In 2023, Thomas missed the cut (with a score of +4) in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament.
    • With a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field), a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th), Jon Rahm brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Thomas' Recent History at the Masters Tournament

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/6/2023MC70-78+4
    4/7/2022876-67-72-72-1
    11/12/2020466-69-71-70-12
    4/11/20191273-68-69-70-8

    Thomas' Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Thomas has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Thomas has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Justin Thomas has averaged 301 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Thomas is averaging -1.965 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Thomas is averaging 0.927 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Thomas' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Thomas has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.058 this season (89th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.5 yards) ranks 39th, while his 54.2% driving accuracy average ranks 139th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thomas sports a 0.795 average that ranks sixth on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thomas has registered a -0.674 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 174th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance39303.5301
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.81%
    Putts Per Round128.8
    Par Breakers1%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance1%17.01%

    Thomas' Best Finishes

    • Thomas has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • Currently, Thomas has 580 points, placing him 33rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Thomas' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.639 (he finished 12th in that tournament).
    • Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.645. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas' best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 2.951 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Thomas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.588, which ranked 30th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 12th.
    • Thomas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024. That ranked 12th in the field.

    Thomas' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.058-0.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.7952.379
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green390.2710.568
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting174-0.674-1.965
    Average Strokes Gained: Total560.4490.927

    Thomas' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage2569-68-72-66-933
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1468-67-70-71-854
    May 18-21PGA Championship6572-73-75-72+124
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC73-81+14--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship970-64-62-67-1773
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-69+1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6068-69-69-73-15
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC82-71+11--
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-71-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1270-65-66-68-1163
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship569-67-65-72-15--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge370-67-68-67-16--
    January 18-21The American Express365-67-61-68-27145
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am668-67-68-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1269-65-70-68-1261
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-71-72-73-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6468-69-79-71+34

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

