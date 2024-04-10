Sahith Theegala Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 30: Sahith Theegala of the United States plans a shot from the first tee during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 30, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Sahith Theegala enters play in the 2024 Masters Tournament from April 11-14 after a 28th-place finish in Houston, Texas at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- Theegala has played the Masters Tournament once of late, in 2023. He finished ninth, posting a score of -5.
- With a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field), a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th), Jon Rahm brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Theegala's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/6/2023
|9
|73-70-73-67
|-5
Theegala's Recent Performances
- Theegala has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Theegala has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -8.
- In terms of driving distance, Sahith Theegala has averaged 303.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Theegala has an average of 2.7 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Theegala has an average of 6.442 in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Theegala's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.516 ranks 14th on TOUR this season, and his 56.7% driving accuracy average ranks 102nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Theegala ranks 50th on TOUR with a mark of 0.295.
- On the greens, Theegala has delivered a 0.656 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|60
|300.6
|303.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|68.06%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.11%
Theegala's Best Finishes
- Although Theegala hasn't won any of the nine tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- Theegala, who has 1103 points, currently sits fifth in the FedExCup standings.
Theegala's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a 4.25 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
- Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562 (he finished fifth in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala delivered his best effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking sixth in the field at 2.713. In that event, he finished sixth.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.397, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Theegala recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.
Theegala's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.516
|2.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.295
|1.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|109
|-0.046
|-0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.656
|2.7
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.422
|6.442
Theegala's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|5
|70-68-67-65
|-14
|105
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|56
|67-74-71-73
|+1
|6
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|71-71-71-73
|+6
|14
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|58
|76-70-75-76
|+9
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|38
|73-70-71-69
|-5
|16
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|27
|74-66-73-69
|+2
|33
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|52
|66-70-66-71
|-7
|7
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-68
|+5
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|67-68-69-66
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|66-72-69-67
|-6
|200
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|1
|68-64-67-68
|-21
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|19
|67-73-69-70
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|2
|64-69-68-63
|-28
|400
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|72-68-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-67-70
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|5
|65-64-69-69
|-17
|110
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-70-71
|-2
|23
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|70-67-67-71
|-13
|188
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|70-70-68-67
|-5
|30
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.