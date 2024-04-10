Sahith Theegala Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a 4.25 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.

Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562 (he finished fifth in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala delivered his best effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking sixth in the field at 2.713. In that event, he finished sixth.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.397, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.