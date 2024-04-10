PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sahith Theegala Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 30: Sahith Theegala of the United States plans a shot from the first tee during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 30, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Sahith Theegala enters play in the 2024 Masters Tournament from April 11-14 after a 28th-place finish in Houston, Texas at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Theegala at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • Theegala has played the Masters Tournament once of late, in 2023. He finished ninth, posting a score of -5.
    • With a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field), a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th), Jon Rahm brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Theegala's Recent History at the Masters Tournament

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/6/2023973-70-73-67-5

    Theegala's Recent Performances

    • Theegala has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Theegala has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -8.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sahith Theegala has averaged 303.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Theegala has an average of 2.7 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Theegala has an average of 6.442 in his past five tournaments.
    Theegala's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Theegala's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.516 ranks 14th on TOUR this season, and his 56.7% driving accuracy average ranks 102nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Theegala ranks 50th on TOUR with a mark of 0.295.
    • On the greens, Theegala has delivered a 0.656 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance60300.6303.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%68.06%
    Putts Per Round128.2
    Par Breakers1%25%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.11%

    Theegala's Best Finishes

    • Although Theegala hasn't won any of the nine tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
    • Theegala, who has 1103 points, currently sits fifth in the FedExCup standings.

    Theegala's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a 4.25 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
    • Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562 (he finished fifth in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala delivered his best effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking sixth in the field at 2.713. In that event, he finished sixth.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.397, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Theegala recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.5162.521
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.2951.442
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green109-0.046-0.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.6562.7
    Average Strokes Gained: Total51.4226.442

    Theegala's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage570-68-67-65-14105
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5667-74-71-73+16
    May 18-21PGA Championship4071-71-71-73+614
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5876-70-75-76+96
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3873-70-71-69-516
    June 15-18U.S. Open2774-66-73-69+233
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5266-70-66-71-77
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC79-68+5--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-67-3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1367-68-69-66-10229
    August 17-20BMW Championship1566-72-69-67-6200
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship168-64-67-68-21--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1967-73-69-70-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    January 4-7The Sentry264-69-68-63-28400
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6472-68-75-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-67-70-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open565-64-69-69-17110
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-70-71-223
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard668-72-75-68-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship970-67-67-71-13188
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2870-70-68-67-530

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

