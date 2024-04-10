Sepp Straka Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 22: Sepp Straka of Austria plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2024 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Sepp Straka looks for a better result in the 2024 Masters Tournament after he finished 46th shooting +7 in this tournament in 2023.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- In his last two appearances at the Masters Tournament, Straka has an average finish of 38th, and an average score of +6.
- Straka last participated in the Masters Tournament in 2023, finishing 46th with a score of +7.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field) with a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth) and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Straka's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/6/2023
|46
|70-73-74-78
|+7
|4/7/2022
|30
|74-72-76-71
|+5
Straka's Recent Performances
- Straka has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Straka has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of +1 across his last five events.
- Sepp Straka has averaged 293.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Straka is averaging -0.798 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Straka is averaging -1.791 Strokes Gained: Total.
Straka's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Straka has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.302 this season, which ranks 46th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.8 yards) ranks 154th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Straka ranks 137th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.273, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Straka has delivered a -0.244 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 129th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|154
|288.8
|293.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.7%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.48%
Straka's Best Finishes
- Straka has taken part in eight tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- As of now, Straka has collected 334 points, which ranks him 60th in the FedExCup standings.
Straka's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 1.437 mark ranked 30th in the field.
- Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 4.518. He finished 16th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 2.458 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Straka delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.571, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
- Straka recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him 16th in the field). In that event, he finished 16th.
Straka's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.302
|1.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.273
|-1.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|132
|-0.158
|-0.655
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.244
|-0.798
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.372
|-1.791
Straka's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|7
|69-71-73-65
|-2
|97
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|69-71-70-70
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|71-69-73-75
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-67-68-66
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|68-66-76-71
|-7
|4
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|1
|73-63-65-62
|-21
|500
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|203
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|63
|72-73-71-65
|+1
|18
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|71-74-71-66
|+2
|72
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|14
|66-71-65-69
|-9
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|2
|72-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|12
|67-66-70-66
|-23
|150
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|69-71-68
|-8
|60
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|69-73-78-80
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.