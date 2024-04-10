PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
33M AGO

Sepp Straka Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 22: Sepp Straka of Austria plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2024 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

    Sepp Straka looks for a better result in the 2024 Masters Tournament after he finished 46th shooting +7 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Straka at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In his last two appearances at the Masters Tournament, Straka has an average finish of 38th, and an average score of +6.
    • Straka last participated in the Masters Tournament in 2023, finishing 46th with a score of +7.
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field) with a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth) and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Straka's Recent History at the Masters Tournament

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/6/20234670-73-74-78+7
    4/7/20223074-72-76-71+5

    Straka's Recent Performances

    • Straka has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Straka has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of +1 across his last five events.
    • Sepp Straka has averaged 293.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Straka is averaging -0.798 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Straka is averaging -1.791 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Straka's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Straka has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.302 this season, which ranks 46th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.8 yards) ranks 154th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Straka ranks 137th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.273, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Straka has delivered a -0.244 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 129th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance154288.8293.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%62.7%
    Putts Per Round128.8
    Par Breakers1%17.86%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.48%

    Straka's Best Finishes

    • Straka has taken part in eight tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
    • As of now, Straka has collected 334 points, which ranks him 60th in the FedExCup standings.

    Straka's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 1.437 mark ranked 30th in the field.
    • Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 4.518. He finished 16th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 2.458 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Straka delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.571, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Straka recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him 16th in the field). In that event, he finished 16th.

    Straka's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.3021.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.273-1.347
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green132-0.158-0.655
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.244-0.798
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.372-1.791

    Straka's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC76-71+5--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    May 18-21PGA Championship769-71-73-65-297
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2969-71-70-70E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1671-69-73-75E51
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-74+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3869-67-68-66-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic6468-66-76-71-74
    July 6-9John Deere Classic173-63-65-62-21500
    July 20-22The Open Championship271-67-70-69-7203
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6372-73-71-65+118
    August 17-20BMW Championship3771-74-71-66+272
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1466-71-65-69-9--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge272-67-68-64-17--
    January 4-7The Sentry1267-66-70-66-23150
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-75+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2669-71-68-860
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-74E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5769-73-78-80+129
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1668-70-70-70-10115
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
