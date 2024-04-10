Sepp Straka Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 1.437 mark ranked 30th in the field.

Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 4.518. He finished 16th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 2.458 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Straka delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.571, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.