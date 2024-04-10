PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
37M AGO

Viktor Hovland Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Viktor Hovland of Norway plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Viktor Hovland of Norway plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Viktor Hovland hits the links in the 2024 Masters Tournament April 11-14 coming off a 62nd-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Hovland at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In his last three appearances at the Masters Tournament, Hovland has an average finish of 22nd, and an average score of -2.
    • In Hovland's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2023, he finished seventh after posting a score of -6.
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 298.8 (24th in the field), 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Hovland's Recent History at the Masters Tournament

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/6/2023765-73-70-74-6
    4/7/20222772-76-71-73+4
    4/11/20193272-71-71-71-3

    Hovland's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Hovland has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Hovland has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -6.
    • In terms of driving distance, Viktor Hovland has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Hovland is averaging 0.784 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hovland is averaging -0.638 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hovland .

    Hovland's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hovland posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.741 (eighth) last season, while his average driving distance of 307.6 yards ranked 44th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hovland ranked 11th on TOUR with a mark of 0.61.
    • On the greens, Hovland's 0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 54th last season, and his 28.24 putts-per-round average ranked 16th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance44307.6300.4
    Greens in Regulation %6868.18%66.96%
    Putts Per Round1628.2428.6
    Par Breakers228.03%24.27%
    Bogey Avoidance9914.02%13.74%

    Hovland's Best Finishes

    • Hovland participated in 24 tournaments last season, picking up four wins with seven top-five finishes and 11 finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (24 cuts made).
    • Last season, one of Hovland's four wins came when he shot -19 at the TOUR Championship.
    • With 1795 points last season, Hovland ranked seventh in the FedExCup standings.

    Hovland's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, as he produced a 6.325 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • Hovland produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2023), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 7.279.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hovland's best performance last season was at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.978 (he finished 21st in that tournament).
    • At the BMW Championship in August 2023, Hovland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.178), which ranked fourth in the field.
    • Hovland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.455) at the BMW Championship in August 2023, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Hovland's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee80.7411.773
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.61-0.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green860.06-2.92
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting540.2360.784
    Average Strokes Gained: Total81.648-0.638

    Hovland's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5964-70-78-71-15
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4371-69-66-77-112
    May 18-21PGA Championship268-67-70-68-7270
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1671-68-66-73-249
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday171-71-69-70-27550
    June 15-18U.S. Open1969-70-69-72E53
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2967-65-70-66-1227
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2573-63-67-72-529
    July 20-22The Open Championship1370-72-66-73-363
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1372-64-65-69-10229
    August 17-20BMW Championship169-68-65-61-170
    August 24-27TOUR Championship168-64-66-63-19--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1073-73-70-63-9--
    January 4-7The Sentry2265-67-72-67-2185
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5869-72-72-38
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-69-70-69-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3671-69-75-75+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6273-69-71-74-18

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.