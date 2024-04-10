Viktor Hovland Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Viktor Hovland of Norway plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Viktor Hovland hits the links in the 2024 Masters Tournament April 11-14 coming off a 62nd-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship in his most recent competition.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- In his last three appearances at the Masters Tournament, Hovland has an average finish of 22nd, and an average score of -2.
- In Hovland's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2023, he finished seventh after posting a score of -6.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 298.8 (24th in the field), 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Hovland's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/6/2023
|7
|65-73-70-74
|-6
|4/7/2022
|27
|72-76-71-73
|+4
|4/11/2019
|32
|72-71-71-71
|-3
Hovland's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Hovland has finished in the top 20 once.
- Hovland has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -6.
- In terms of driving distance, Viktor Hovland has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hovland is averaging 0.784 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hovland is averaging -0.638 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hovland's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hovland posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.741 (eighth) last season, while his average driving distance of 307.6 yards ranked 44th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hovland ranked 11th on TOUR with a mark of 0.61.
- On the greens, Hovland's 0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 54th last season, and his 28.24 putts-per-round average ranked 16th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|44
|307.6
|300.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|68
|68.18%
|66.96%
|Putts Per Round
|16
|28.24
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|2
|28.03%
|24.27%
|Bogey Avoidance
|99
|14.02%
|13.74%
Hovland's Best Finishes
- Hovland participated in 24 tournaments last season, picking up four wins with seven top-five finishes and 11 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (24 cuts made).
- Last season, one of Hovland's four wins came when he shot -19 at the TOUR Championship.
- With 1795 points last season, Hovland ranked seventh in the FedExCup standings.
Hovland's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, as he produced a 6.325 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- Hovland produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2023), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 7.279.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hovland's best performance last season was at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.978 (he finished 21st in that tournament).
- At the BMW Championship in August 2023, Hovland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.178), which ranked fourth in the field.
- Hovland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.455) at the BMW Championship in August 2023, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Hovland's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.741
|1.773
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.61
|-0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|86
|0.06
|-2.92
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.236
|0.784
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.648
|-0.638
Hovland's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|59
|64-70-78-71
|-1
|5
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|71-69-66-77
|-1
|12
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|2
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|270
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|71-68-66-73
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|1
|71-71-69-70
|-27
|550
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|19
|69-70-69-72
|E
|53
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|67-65-70-66
|-12
|27
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|73-63-67-72
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|13
|70-72-66-73
|-3
|63
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|72-64-65-69
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|1
|69-68-65-61
|-17
|0
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|1
|68-64-66-63
|-19
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|10
|73-73-70-63
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|65-67-72-67
|-21
|85
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|69-72-72
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|71-69-75-75
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|62
|73-69-71-74
|-1
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.