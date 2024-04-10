Viktor Hovland Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

Last season Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, as he produced a 6.325 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.

Hovland produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2023), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 7.279.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hovland's best performance last season was at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.978 (he finished 21st in that tournament).

At the BMW Championship in August 2023, Hovland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.178), which ranked fourth in the field.