Justin Rose Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season, Rose's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.549 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

Rose produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 40th in the field with a mark of 0.118.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rose's best performance this season was at The Sentry, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 1.593 (he finished 40th in that tournament).

At The Sentry in January 2024, Rose recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.839, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 15th in the field (he finished 40th in that tournament).