Justin Rose Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
Justin Rose seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Masters Tournament. He finished 16th at the par-72 Augusta National Golf Club in 2023.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- Over his last six trips to the Masters Tournament, Rose has an average score of -6, with an average finish of 13th.
- Rose last played at the Masters Tournament in 2023, finishing 16th with a score of -2.
- With a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field), a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th), Jon Rahm brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Rose's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/6/2023
|16
|69-71-73-73
|-2
|4/7/2022
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|11/12/2020
|23
|67-70-76-70
|-5
|4/11/2019
|MC
|75-73
|+4
Rose's Recent Performances
- Rose has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Rose has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Justin Rose has averaged 292.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Rose has an average of 0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rose has an average of -2.155 in his past five tournaments.
Rose's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Rose's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.207 ranks 135th on TOUR this season, and his 61% driving accuracy average ranks 50th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rose ranks 172nd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.715, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Rose has delivered a 0.274 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 55th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|106
|294.9
|292.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|60%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.59%
Rose's Best Finishes
- Rose has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- With 189 points, Rose currently sits 92nd in the FedExCup standings.
Rose's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Rose's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.549 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Rose produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 40th in the field with a mark of 0.118.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rose's best performance this season was at The Sentry, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 1.593 (he finished 40th in that tournament).
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Rose recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.839, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 15th in the field (he finished 40th in that tournament).
- Rose posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.45) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 24th in the field.
Rose's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.207
|-0.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|172
|-0.715
|-1.724
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|90
|0.051
|-0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.274
|0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-0.598
|-2.155
Rose's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|25
|66-67-72-70
|-9
|33
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|9
|69-70-69-71
|-1
|82
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|69-66-72-70
|-3
|59
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|8
|69-69-66-71
|-13
|85
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|76-67-61-68
|-8
|168
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-65-68-73
|-4
|156
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|72-71-68-66
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|71-69-75-61
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|67-70-67-70
|-6
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|69-71-74-73
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|68-71-66
|-11
|155
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|69-71-73-70
|-1
|4
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
