Tommy Fleetwood Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Tommy Fleetwood of England plays his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 07, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)
Tommy Fleetwood looks for a better result in the 2024 Masters Tournament after he placed 33rd shooting +3 in this tournament in 2023.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- Fleetwood's average finish has been 24th, and his average score -1, over his last six appearances at the Masters Tournament.
- Fleetwood last participated in the Masters Tournament in 2023, finishing 33rd with a score of +3.
- With a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field), a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th), Jon Rahm brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Fleetwood's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/6/2023
|33
|72-71-74-74
|+3
|4/7/2022
|14
|75-72-70-73
|+2
|11/12/2020
|19
|71-66-71-74
|-6
|4/11/2019
|36
|71-71-70-74
|-2
Fleetwood's Recent Performances
- Fleetwood has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five events.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Fleetwood has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 296.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Fleetwood has an average of 0.931 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fleetwood has an average of 1.156 in his past five tournaments.
Fleetwood's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Fleetwood owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.121 (81st) this season, while his average driving distance of 294 yards ranks 115th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fleetwood owns a -0.594 average that ranks 165th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fleetwood's 0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 74th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|115
|294
|296.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.36%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.07%
Fleetwood's Best Finishes
- Fleetwood has taken part in six tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-10 finishes.
- In those six events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 83.3%.
- Fleetwood, who has 302 points, currently sits 69th in the FedExCup standings.
Fleetwood's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.563 (he finished seventh in that tournament).
- Fleetwood posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 14th in the field at 4.503. In that event, he finished seventh.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 2.501 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fleetwood posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.379, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 12th in the field.
- Fleetwood posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.121
|0.909
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.594
|-1.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|25
|0.338
|0.88
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.147
|0.931
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|0.012
|1.156
Fleetwood's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|15
|69-65-68-71
|-11
|52
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|5
|65-71-67-70
|-11
|105
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|18
|72-71-68-71
|+2
|51
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|2
|70-70-64-67
|-32
|300
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|5
|73-69-70-63
|-5
|110
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|70-66-63-72
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|10
|66-71-71-72
|-4
|77
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|3
|66-66-66-68
|-14
|650
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|70-67-69-71
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|71-70-65-66
|-8
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|70-70-69-70
|-13
|14
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|69-72-68
|-7
|31
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|70-68-71-67
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|70-72-69-71
|-6
|22
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|71-69-72-68
|-8
|85
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
