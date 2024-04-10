Tommy Fleetwood Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season, Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.563 (he finished seventh in that tournament).

Fleetwood posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 14th in the field at 4.503. In that event, he finished seventh.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 2.501 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fleetwood posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.379, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 12th in the field.