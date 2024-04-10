PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
36M AGO

Tommy Fleetwood Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Tommy Fleetwood of England plays his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 07, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

    Tommy Fleetwood looks for a better result in the 2024 Masters Tournament after he placed 33rd shooting +3 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Fleetwood at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • Fleetwood's average finish has been 24th, and his average score -1, over his last six appearances at the Masters Tournament.
    • Fleetwood last participated in the Masters Tournament in 2023, finishing 33rd with a score of +3.
    • With a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field), a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th), Jon Rahm brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Fleetwood's Recent History at the Masters Tournament

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/6/20233372-71-74-74+3
    4/7/20221475-72-70-73+2
    11/12/20201971-66-71-74-6
    4/11/20193671-71-70-74-2

    Fleetwood's Recent Performances

    • Fleetwood has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Fleetwood has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 296.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Fleetwood has an average of 0.931 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fleetwood has an average of 1.156 in his past five tournaments.
    Fleetwood's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Fleetwood owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.121 (81st) this season, while his average driving distance of 294 yards ranks 115th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fleetwood owns a -0.594 average that ranks 165th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fleetwood's 0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 74th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance115294296.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%65.36%
    Putts Per Round128.4
    Par Breakers1%21.57%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.07%

    Fleetwood's Best Finishes

    • Fleetwood has taken part in six tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-10 finishes.
    • In those six events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 83.3%.
    • Fleetwood, who has 302 points, currently sits 69th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fleetwood's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.563 (he finished seventh in that tournament).
    • Fleetwood posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 14th in the field at 4.503. In that event, he finished seventh.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 2.501 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fleetwood posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.379, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 12th in the field.
    • Fleetwood posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

    Fleetwood's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.1210.909
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green165-0.594-1.566
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green250.3380.88
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.1470.931
    Average Strokes Gained: Total980.0121.156

    Fleetwood's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1569-65-68-71-1152
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship565-71-67-70-11105
    May 18-21PGA Championship1872-71-68-71+251
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-72+2--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open270-70-64-67-32300
    June 15-18U.S. Open573-69-70-63-5110
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open670-66-63-72-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship1066-71-71-72-477
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship366-66-66-68-14650
    August 17-20BMW Championship2570-67-69-71-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship671-70-65-66-8--
    January 4-7The Sentry4770-70-69-70-1314
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3169-72-68-731
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1070-68-71-67-8150
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-80+9--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3570-72-69-71-622
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open771-69-72-68-885

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

