Ryan Fox Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season Fox's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he delivered a 1.268 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Fox's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.092 (he finished 35th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox produced his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at 0.812. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Fox recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.959). That ranked sixth in the field.