Ryan Fox Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Ryan Fox of New Zealand plays his tee shoot on the 9th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)
Ryan Fox shot E and placed 26th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Augusta National Golf Club April 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Masters Tournament.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- Fox has entered the Masters Tournament once of late, in 2023. He finished 26th, posting a score of E.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 298.8 (24th in the field), 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Fox's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/6/2023
|26
|70-71-74-73
|E
Fox's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Fox has an average finish of 57th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Fox has an average finishing position of 57th in his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -2.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryan Fox has averaged 304.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Fox is averaging -0.365 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fox is averaging -1.518 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fox's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Fox has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.391 this season, which ranks 158th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.3 yards) ranks 31st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fox has a 0.053 average that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fox's 0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 90th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|31
|305.3
|304.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.1%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.67%
Fox's Best Finishes
- Fox has participated in eight tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 37.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- As of now, Fox has compiled 32 points, which ranks him 175th in the FedExCup standings.
Fox's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Fox's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he delivered a 1.268 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Fox's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.092 (he finished 35th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox produced his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at 0.812. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Fox recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.959). That ranked sixth in the field.
- Fox posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him 35th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
Fox's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.391
|-1.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.053
|0.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|140
|-0.206
|-0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|0.056
|-0.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.488
|-1.518
Fox's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|23
|68-73-71-71
|+3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|67-71-69-72
|-1
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|77-70-73-70
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|68-74-69-74
|+5
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|69-67-67-70
|-7
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|52
|78-67-69-74
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|66-68-75-69
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|69-68-74-65
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-70-73-71
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-79
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
