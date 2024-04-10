Akshay Bhatia Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Akshay Bhatia of the United States plays his putt shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 07, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Akshay Bhatia enters the 2024 Masters Tournament after shooting -25 to win the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas in his most recent tournament.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- In the past five years, this is Bhatia's first time playing at the Masters Tournament.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 298.8 (24th in the field), 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Bhatia's Recent Performances
- Bhatia has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Bhatia has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of -13 in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Akshay Bhatia has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia is averaging 0.335 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bhatia has an average of 6.277 in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Bhatia has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.504, which ranks 16th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.5 yards) ranks 81st, and his 63% driving accuracy average ranks 29th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bhatia ranks 12th on TOUR with a mark of 0.63.
- On the greens, Bhatia's 0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 47th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|81
|298.5
|300.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|68.06%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.5%
Bhatia's Best Finishes
- Bhatia has played 10 tournaments this season, and he has collected one win .
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 60% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- With 830 points, Bhatia currently sits 12th in the FedExCup standings.
Bhatia's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 4.27 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished first in that event.
- Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.178. He finished first in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 6.346 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Bhatia recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.822 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Bhatia recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.504
|1.68
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.63
|3.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|87
|0.053
|0.777
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.335
|0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|1.522
|6.277
Bhatia's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|4
|68-65-63-70
|-18
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|72-69-69-73
|-1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-68-70-77
|+4
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|68
|69-74-73-73
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|66-69-69-70
|-10
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|9
|68-68-70-65
|-17
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|66-72-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|68-70-68-67
|-11
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-66-70-64
|-19
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|69-66-67-68
|-12
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-64-66-71
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|69-64-68-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-67
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-71-69-70
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|74-68-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|67-68-67-69
|-9
|65
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|63-70-68-67
|-25
|500
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.