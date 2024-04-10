Akshay Bhatia Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 4.27 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished first in that event.

Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.178. He finished first in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 6.346 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Bhatia recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.822 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.