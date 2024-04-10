PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
27M AGO

Akshay Bhatia Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Akshay Bhatia of the United States plays his putt shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 07, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Akshay Bhatia of the United States plays his putt shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 07, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Akshay Bhatia enters the 2024 Masters Tournament after shooting -25 to win the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In the past five years, this is Bhatia's first time playing at the Masters Tournament.
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 298.8 (24th in the field), 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Bhatia's Recent Performances

    • Bhatia has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Bhatia has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -13 in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Akshay Bhatia has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia is averaging 0.335 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bhatia has an average of 6.277 in his past five tournaments.
    Bhatia's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Bhatia has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.504, which ranks 16th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.5 yards) ranks 81st, and his 63% driving accuracy average ranks 29th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bhatia ranks 12th on TOUR with a mark of 0.63.
    • On the greens, Bhatia's 0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 47th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance81298.5300.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%68.06%
    Putts Per Round128.8
    Par Breakers1%18.75%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.5%

    Bhatia's Best Finishes

    • Bhatia has played 10 tournaments this season, and he has collected one win .
    • In those 10 tournaments, he had a 60% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
    • With 830 points, Bhatia currently sits 12th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bhatia's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 4.27 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.178. He finished first in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 6.346 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Bhatia recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.822 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • Bhatia recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.5041.68
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.633.484
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green870.0530.777
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.3350.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Total41.5226.277

    Bhatia's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC75-71+4--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta468-65-63-70-18--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4372-69-69-73-1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5669-68-70-77+4--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-78+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open6869-74-73-73+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3566-69-69-70-10--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship968-68-70-65-17--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4366-72-72-70-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3568-70-68-67-11--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2171-69-70-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1069-66-70-64-19--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2065-66-70-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3869-66-67-68-12--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-64-66-71-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1369-64-68-67-1255
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-67-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-71-69-70-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-74+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1774-68-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1167-68-67-69-965
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open163-70-68-67-25500

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

