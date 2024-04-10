PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
32M AGO

Ludvig Åberg Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Ludvig Aberg of Sweden prepare to plays his putt shot on the 5th hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 07, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

    Ludvig Åberg enters the 2024 Masters Tournament April 11-14 after a 14th-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in his most recent competition.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • This is Åberg's first time competing at the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
    • With a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field), a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th), Jon Rahm brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Åberg's Recent Performances

    • Åberg has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Åberg has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Ludvig Åberg has averaged 310 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Åberg has an average of 0.841 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Åberg has an average of 5.501 in his past five tournaments.
    Åberg's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Åberg has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.513 this season, which ranks 15th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.5 yards) ranks 19th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Åberg ranks 26th on TOUR with a mark of 0.507.
    • On the greens, Åberg's 0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 77th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance19307.5310
    Greens in Regulation %1%67.54%
    Putts Per Round128.5
    Par Breakers1%23.68%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.4%

    Åberg's Best Finishes

    • Åberg has played eight tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut eight times (100%).
    • Åberg, who has 940 points, currently sits eighth in the FedExCup standings.

    Åberg's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 6.263 mark ranked best in the field.
    • Åberg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking ninth in the field at 5.759. In that event, he finished eighth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg's best performance this season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.506. He finished eighth in that event.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Åberg posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.708 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • Åberg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him eighth in the field.

    Åberg's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.5132.603
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.5071.794
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green109-0.0460.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.1410.841
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121.1165.501

    Åberg's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2569-72-71-69-730
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2467-65-65-70-1334
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4065-67-73-72-1113
    July 6-9John Deere Classic468-64-71-63-18123
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-68-1--
    July 27-303M Open6472-64-73-72-34
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1466-66-71-67-1051
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship267-69-66-68-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1369-69-68-62-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1068-65-72-64-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic167-64-61-61-29--
    January 4-7The Sentry4769-70-77-63-1314
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-65-70-66-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open968-72-69-70-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am268-65-67-16400
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1968-72-70-68-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2573-74-69-72E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship867-73-67-67-14225
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-71-67-73-547

    All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

