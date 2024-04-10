Ludvig Åberg Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Ludvig Aberg of Sweden prepare to plays his putt shot on the 5th hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 07, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)
Ludvig Åberg enters the 2024 Masters Tournament April 11-14 after a 14th-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in his most recent competition.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- This is Åberg's first time competing at the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
- With a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field), a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th), Jon Rahm brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Åberg's Recent Performances
- Åberg has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Åberg has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those five times he's made the cut.
- Ludvig Åberg has averaged 310 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg has an average of 0.841 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Åberg has an average of 5.501 in his past five tournaments.
Åberg's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Åberg has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.513 this season, which ranks 15th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.5 yards) ranks 19th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Åberg ranks 26th on TOUR with a mark of 0.507.
- On the greens, Åberg's 0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 77th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|19
|307.5
|310
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|67.54%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.4%
Åberg's Best Finishes
- Åberg has played eight tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut eight times (100%).
- Åberg, who has 940 points, currently sits eighth in the FedExCup standings.
Åberg's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 6.263 mark ranked best in the field.
- Åberg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking ninth in the field at 5.759. In that event, he finished eighth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg's best performance this season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.506. He finished eighth in that event.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Åberg posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.708 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- Åberg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him eighth in the field.
Åberg's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.513
|2.603
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.507
|1.794
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|109
|-0.046
|0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.141
|0.841
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.116
|5.501
Åberg's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|69-72-71-69
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|67-65-65-70
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|65-67-73-72
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|4
|68-64-71-63
|-18
|123
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|64
|72-64-73-72
|-3
|4
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|66-66-71-67
|-10
|51
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-69-66-68
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|69-69-68-62
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|68-65-72-64
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|1
|67-64-61-61
|-29
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|69-70-77-63
|-13
|14
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-70-66
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|68-72-69-70
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|2
|68-65-67
|-16
|400
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|68-72-70-68
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|73-74-69-72
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|8
|67-73-67-67
|-14
|225
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-71-67-73
|-5
|47
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
