Ludvig Åberg Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 6.263 mark ranked best in the field.

Åberg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking ninth in the field at 5.759. In that event, he finished eighth.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg's best performance this season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.506. He finished eighth in that event.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Åberg posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.708 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.