Tiger Woods Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

Woods has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Woods has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has finished with an average score of -1 those two times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Tiger Woods has averaged 310.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Woods is averaging -0.53 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.