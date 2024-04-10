Tiger Woods Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 09: Tiger Woods of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during a practice round prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods takes the course in the 2024 Masters Tournament April 11-14 in Augusta, Georgia. He is looking for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at The Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- Woods has entered the Masters Tournament five times of late, with one win. His average score has been E, and his average finish has been 30th.
- In 2023, Woods missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field) with a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth) and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Woods' Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/6/2023
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|4/7/2022
|47
|71-74-78-78
|+13
|11/12/2020
|38
|68-71-72-76
|-1
|4/11/2019
|1
|70-68-67-70
|-13
Woods' Recent Performances
- Woods has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Woods has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -1 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Tiger Woods has averaged 310.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Woods is averaging -0.53 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Woods has an average of -0.588 in his past five tournaments.
Woods' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|302.2
|310.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.26%
|42.74%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.83
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|35.19%
|20.09%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|34.26%
|21.37%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Woods' Best Finishes
- Woods did not post a top-10 finish last season (he participated in three tournaments).
- In those three events, he made the cut two times (66.7%).
- Last season Woods' best performance came at the Hero World Challenge, where he shot E and finished 18th.
- With 11 points last season, Woods finished 233rd in the FedExCup standings.
Woods' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.699
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.862
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.53
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.588
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Woods' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|18
|75-70-71-72
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Woods as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.