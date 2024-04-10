Phil Mickelson Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 08: Phil Mickelson of the United States putts during a practice round prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Phil Mickelson shot -8 and placed second the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Masters Tournament.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- Over his last five trips to the Masters Tournament, Mickelson has an average score of -1, with an average finish of 27th.
- In Mickelson's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2023, he finished second after posting a score of -8.
- With a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field), a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th), Jon Rahm captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Mickelson's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/6/2023
|2
|71-69-75-65
|-8
|11/12/2020
|55
|69-70-79-73
|+3
|4/11/2019
|18
|67-73-70-72
|-6
Mickelson's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Mickelson has finished in the top five once.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Mickelson has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has finished with an average score of 1 those two times he's made the cut.
- Phil Mickelson has averaged 297.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Mickelson is averaging 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Mickelson is averaging 0.186 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mickelson's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|296.4
|297.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.89%
|65.08%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30
|31.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.37%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.06%
|18.65%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Mickelson's Best Finishes
- Mickelson last season participated in four tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those four events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 50%.
- Last season Mickelson's best performance came at the PGA Championship. He shot +10 and finished 58th in that event.
Mickelson's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.535
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.186
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Mickelson's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|58
|73-72-75-70
|+10
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Mickelson as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.