Dustin Johnson Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

Johnson has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five tournaments.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Johnson has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of 0 those four times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Dustin Johnson has averaged 316.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting.