Dustin Johnson Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
HONG KONG, CHINA - MARCH 08: Dustin Johnson of 4Aces plays a tee shot during day one of the LIV Golf Invitational - Hong Kong at The Hong Kong Golf Club on March 08, 2024 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
After he finished 48th in this tournament in 2023, Dustin Johnson has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia April 11-14.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- Johnson has entered the Masters Tournament five times of late, with one win. His average score has been -6, and his average finish has been 15th.
- Johnson finished 48th (with a score of +8) in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament (in 2023).
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 298.8 (24th in the field), 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Johnson's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/6/2023
|48
|71-72-78-75
|+8
|4/7/2022
|12
|69-73-75-72
|+1
|11/12/2020
|1
|65-70-65-68
|-20
|4/11/2019
|2
|68-70-70-68
|-12
Johnson's Recent Performances
- Johnson has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Johnson has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of 0 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Dustin Johnson has averaged 316.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Johnson is averaging 5.409 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Johnson's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|310.4
|316.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.11%
|66.05%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30
|30
|Par Breakers
|-
|17.46%
|20.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|19.84%
|17.9%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Johnson's Best Finishes
- Johnson took part in four tournaments last season, earning one top-10 finishes.
- In those four events, he made the cut three times (75%).
- Last season Johnson's best performance came at the U.S. Open, where he shot -3 and finished 10th.
Johnson's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.979
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.801
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|2.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|5.409
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Johnson's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|55
|67-74-74-74
|+9
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|10
|64-70-71-72
|-3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-81
|+13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.