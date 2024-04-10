PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
27M AGO

Danny Willett Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

STRAFFAN, IRELAND - SEPTEMBER 08: Danny Willett of England tees off on the 13th hole during Day Two of the Horizon Irish Open at The K Club on September 08, 2023 in Straffan, Ireland. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    In his last competition, Danny Willett missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. He'll be after a better result April 11-14 in the 2024 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia.

    Latest odds for Willett at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • Willett's average finish has been 19th, and his average score -2, over his last six appearances at the Masters Tournament.
    • In Willett's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +6.
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 298.8 (24th in the field), 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Willett's Recent History at the Masters Tournament

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/6/2023MC75-75+6
    4/7/20221269-74-73-73+1
    11/12/20202571-66-74-73-4
    4/11/2019MC75-73+4

    Willett's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Willett has an average finish of 71st.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Willett has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been +2.
    • Off the tee, Danny Willett has averaged 289.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Willett has an average of -0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Willett has an average of -4.509 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Willett .

    Willett's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance166292.1289.6
    Greens in Regulation %19061.19%59.92%
    Putts Per Round5628.6630.2
    Par Breakers19017.99%14.29%
    Bogey Avoidance13914.76%17.46%

    Willett's Best Finishes

    • Willett teed off in 22 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
    • Last season Willett's best performance came when he shot +7 and finished 54th at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
    • Willett accumulated 511 points last season, which ranked him 85th in the FedExCup standings.

    Willett's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.147-0.85
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-0.213-2.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green670.115-0.947
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.115-0.399
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121-0.129-4.509

    Willett's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5670-68-74-70-26
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-77+11--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5469-76-69-81+77
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7470-67-77-69-52
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-74+8--
    July 20-22The Open Championship6873-72-75-73+94
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-72+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Willett as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

