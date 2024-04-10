Danny Willett Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

In his last five appearances, Willett has an average finish of 71st.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Willett has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been +2.

Off the tee, Danny Willett has averaged 289.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Willett has an average of -0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.