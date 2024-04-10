Danny Willett Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
STRAFFAN, IRELAND - SEPTEMBER 08: Danny Willett of England tees off on the 13th hole during Day Two of the Horizon Irish Open at The K Club on September 08, 2023 in Straffan, Ireland. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
In his last competition, Danny Willett missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. He'll be after a better result April 11-14 in the 2024 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- Willett's average finish has been 19th, and his average score -2, over his last six appearances at the Masters Tournament.
- In Willett's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +6.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 298.8 (24th in the field), 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Willett's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/6/2023
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|4/7/2022
|12
|69-74-73-73
|+1
|11/12/2020
|25
|71-66-74-73
|-4
|4/11/2019
|MC
|75-73
|+4
Willett's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Willett has an average finish of 71st.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Willett has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been +2.
- Off the tee, Danny Willett has averaged 289.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Willett has an average of -0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Willett has an average of -4.509 in his past five tournaments.
Willett's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|166
|292.1
|289.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|190
|61.19%
|59.92%
|Putts Per Round
|56
|28.66
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|190
|17.99%
|14.29%
|Bogey Avoidance
|139
|14.76%
|17.46%
Willett's Best Finishes
- Willett teed off in 22 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- Last season Willett's best performance came when he shot +7 and finished 54th at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- Willett accumulated 511 points last season, which ranked him 85th in the FedExCup standings.
Willett's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.147
|-0.85
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.213
|-2.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|67
|0.115
|-0.947
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.115
|-0.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.129
|-4.509
Willett's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|56
|70-68-74-70
|-2
|6
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+11
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|54
|69-76-69-81
|+7
|7
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|70-67-77-69
|-5
|2
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|68
|73-72-75-73
|+9
|4
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Willett as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.