Taylor Moore Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 31: Taylor Moore of the United States putts on the 18th green during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 31, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)
Taylor Moore enters play April 11-14 in the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club after a second-place finish in the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was his most recent tournament.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- Moore has entered the Masters Tournament once recently (in 2023), posting a score of +5 and finishing 39th.
- With a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field), a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th), Jon Rahm brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Moore's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/6/2023
|39
|73-72-70-78
|+5
Moore's Recent Performances
- Moore has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- Moore has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -5.
- Taylor Moore has averaged 298.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 0.737 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 3.899 Strokes Gained: Total.
Moore's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Moore has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.084 this season (85th on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.2 yards) ranks 84th, while his 55.1% driving accuracy average ranks 125th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks 60th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.201. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Moore's 0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 94th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|84
|298.2
|298.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.11%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.5%
Moore's Best Finishes
- While Moore hasn't won any of the nine tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those nine events, he made the cut nine times.
- As of now, Moore has collected 414 points, which ranks him 50th in the FedExCup standings.
Moore's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.919.
- Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.28 (he finished 31st in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.808.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.76, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished second.
- Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).
Moore's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.084
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.201
|1.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|31
|0.29
|1.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|0.032
|0.737
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.607
|3.899
Moore's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|11
|68-67-67-70
|-12
|63
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|66-71-71-72
|-4
|27
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|72
|74-69-78-74
|+15
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|4
|64-67-69-67
|-21
|115
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|69-67-73-63
|-8
|37
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|66-66-65-71
|-12
|440
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|49
|72-74-80-72
|+18
|36
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|29
|71-75-72-69
|+7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|71-65-70-66
|-20
|68
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|70-71-73-75
|+1
|3
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-70-71
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-70-72-66
|-7
|17
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-73-68-70
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-71-73-76
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|72-68-70-71
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-73-69-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|64-71-67-67
|-11
|167
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.