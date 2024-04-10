PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
35M AGO

Taylor Moore Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 31: Taylor Moore of the United States putts on the 18th green during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 31, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

    Taylor Moore enters play April 11-14 in the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club after a second-place finish in the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Moore at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • Moore has entered the Masters Tournament once recently (in 2023), posting a score of +5 and finishing 39th.
    • With a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field), a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th), Jon Rahm brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Moore's Recent History at the Masters Tournament

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/6/20233973-72-70-78+5

    Moore's Recent Performances

    • Moore has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • Moore has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -5.
    • Taylor Moore has averaged 298.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 0.737 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 3.899 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Moore .

    Moore's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Moore has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.084 this season (85th on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.2 yards) ranks 84th, while his 55.1% driving accuracy average ranks 125th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks 60th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.201. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Moore's 0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 94th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance84298.2298.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%66.11%
    Putts Per Round128.5
    Par Breakers1%21.67%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.5%

    Moore's Best Finishes

    • While Moore hasn't won any of the nine tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut nine times.
    • As of now, Moore has collected 414 points, which ranks him 50th in the FedExCup standings.

    Moore's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.919.
    • Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.28 (he finished 31st in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.808.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.76, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished second.
    • Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).

    Moore's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.0840.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.2011.513
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green310.291.532
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting940.0320.737
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.6073.899

    Moore's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1168-67-67-70-1263
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2766-71-71-72-427
    May 18-21PGA Championship7274-69-78-74+153
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-75+4--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-72+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-70+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic464-67-69-67-21115
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-70+4--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2269-67-73-63-837
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship566-66-65-71-12440
    August 17-20BMW Championship4972-74-80-72+1836
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2971-75-72-69+7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2171-69-70-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry2571-65-70-66-2068
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7070-71-73-75+13
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-70-71-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open3969-70-72-66-717
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-73-68-70-438
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-71-73-76+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3172-68-70-71-738
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-73-69-68-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open264-71-67-67-11167

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

