Taylor Moore Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.919.

Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.28 (he finished 31st in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.808.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.76, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished second.