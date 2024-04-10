Jason Day Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season, Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.874. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Day delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 2.449.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day put up his best effort this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking fifth in the field at 4.314. In that event, he finished ninth.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Day delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.32 (his best mark this season), which ranked 21st in the field. He finished 35th in that event.