Jason Day Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Jason Day of Australia hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
When he hits the links April 11-14, Jason Day will aim to build upon his last performance in the Masters Tournament. In 2023, he shot +5 and finished 39th at Augusta National Golf Club.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- In his last five appearances at the Masters Tournament, Day has an average finish of 22nd, and an average score of -2.
- In 2023, Day finished 39th (with a score of +5) in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 298.8 (24th in the field), 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Day's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/6/2023
|39
|67-72-74-80
|+5
|11/12/2020
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|4/11/2019
|5
|70-67-73-67
|-11
Day's Recent Performances
- Day has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Day has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Jason Day has averaged 300.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Day is averaging 1.428 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Day has an average of 2.429 in his past five tournaments.
Day's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Day has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.207 this season, which ranks 64th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300 yards) ranks 67th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Day ranks 141st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.289. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Day's 0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 43rd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|67
|300
|300.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|60.46%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.9%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.09%
Day's Best Finishes
- While Day has not won any of the eight tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with three top-10 finishes.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- With 670 points, Day currently ranks 20th in the FedExCup standings.
Day's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.874. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Day delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 2.449.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day put up his best effort this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking fifth in the field at 4.314. In that event, he finished ninth.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Day delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.32 (his best mark this season), which ranked 21st in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
- Day delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.459) at The Sentry, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).
Day's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.207
|0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.289
|-1.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|9
|0.476
|1.632
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.347
|1.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.741
|2.429
Day's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|1
|64-69-66-62
|-23
|500
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|71-64-66-70
|-9
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|72-67-69-69
|-7
|203
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|68-72-72-66
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|45
|69-74-74-70
|+7
|43
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|28
|67-70-74-73
|+4
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|11
|71-69-66-74
|-8
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|10
|65-69-67-67
|-24
|170
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|68-66-68-68
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|69-71-63
|-13
|238
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|9
|65-69-69-72
|-9
|200
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|70-74-73-73
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|67-71-72-72
|-6
|22
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.