32M AGO

Jason Day Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Jason Day of Australia hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Jason Day of Australia hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    When he hits the links April 11-14, Jason Day will aim to build upon his last performance in the Masters Tournament. In 2023, he shot +5 and finished 39th at Augusta National Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Day at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In his last five appearances at the Masters Tournament, Day has an average finish of 22nd, and an average score of -2.
    • In 2023, Day finished 39th (with a score of +5) in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament.
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 298.8 (24th in the field), 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Day's Recent History at the Masters Tournament

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/6/20233967-72-74-80+5
    11/12/2020MC70-78+4
    4/11/2019570-67-73-67-11

    Day's Recent Performances

    • Day has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Day has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jason Day has averaged 300.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Day is averaging 1.428 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Day has an average of 2.429 in his past five tournaments.
    Day's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Day has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.207 this season, which ranks 64th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300 yards) ranks 67th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Day ranks 141st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.289. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Day's 0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 43rd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance67300300.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%60.46%
    Putts Per Round127.6
    Par Breakers1%21.9%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.09%

    Day's Best Finishes

    • While Day has not won any of the eight tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with three top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • With 670 points, Day currently ranks 20th in the FedExCup standings.

    Day's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.874. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Day delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 2.449.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day put up his best effort this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking fifth in the field at 4.314. In that event, he finished ninth.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Day delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.32 (his best mark this season), which ranked 21st in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
    • Day delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.459) at The Sentry, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).

    Day's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.2070.434
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.289-1.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green90.4761.632
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.3471.428
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.7412.429

    Day's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson164-69-66-62-23500
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC76-72+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-72+4--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC73-76+9--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4571-64-66-70-910
    July 20-22The Open Championship272-67-69-69-7203
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5268-72-72-66-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship4569-74-74-70+743
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2867-70-74-73+4--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1171-69-66-74-8--
    January 4-7The Sentry1065-69-67-67-24170
    January 18-21The American Express3468-66-68-68-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am669-71-63-13238
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational965-69-69-72-9200
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3670-74-73-73+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3567-71-72-72-622
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

