Sungjae Im Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.367 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 31st in that tournament.

Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where his 3.013 mark ranked 11th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.361 (he finished 31st in that tournament).

At The Sentry in January 2024, Im recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.4, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 12th in the field (he finished fifth in that event).