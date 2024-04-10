PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
36M AGO

Sungjae Im Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 22: Sungjae Im of South Korea plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2024 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 22: Sungjae Im of South Korea plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2024 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

    Sungjae Im shot -2 and placed 16th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Augusta National Golf Club April 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Masters Tournament.

    Latest odds for Im at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In his last three appearances at the Masters Tournament, Im has an average finish of ninth, and an average score of -6.
    • Im finished 16th (with a score of -2) in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament (in 2023).
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 298.8 (24th in the field), 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Im's Recent History at the Masters Tournament

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/6/20231671-76-67-72-2
    4/7/2022867-74-71-75-1
    11/12/2020266-70-68-69-15

    Im's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Im has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Im has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five appearances.
    • Sungjae Im has averaged 294.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Im is averaging -1.437 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Im has an average of -1.454 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Im .

    Im's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Im's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.352 ranks 35th on TOUR this season, and his 60.3% driving accuracy average ranks 55th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im has a -0.256 average that ranks 134th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Im has delivered a -0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance144290.3294.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%60.42%
    Putts Per Round128.7
    Par Breakers1%18.75%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.54%

    Im's Best Finishes

    • Im has participated in 10 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he had a 70% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • Currently, Im sits 46th in the FedExCup standings with 448 points.

    Im's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.367 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 31st in that tournament.
    • Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where his 3.013 mark ranked 11th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.361 (he finished 31st in that tournament).
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Im recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.4, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 12th in the field (he finished fifth in that event).
    • Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.459) in January 2024 at The Sentry, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

    Im's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.3520.948
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.256-0.595
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green99-0.01-0.372
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.216-1.437
    Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.13-1.454

    Im's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage766-72-66-67-1383
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship869-66-68-72-973
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC80-73+13--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4170-76-67-79+414
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-75+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2965-67-67-69-1227
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2468-70-66-70-1434
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2070-74-67-72-149
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-66-67-68-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-65-69-68-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship768-68-68-66-10360
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2471-71-68-69-1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1267-71-70-68-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry565-66-73-63-25250
    January 18-21The American Express2566-67-65-71-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6672-76-66-26
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6670-70-75-68-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4471-71-69-73E16
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1871-70-71-74-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3170-72-69-70-738
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-80+10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.