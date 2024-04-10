Sungjae Im Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 22: Sungjae Im of South Korea plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2024 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Sungjae Im shot -2 and placed 16th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Augusta National Golf Club April 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Masters Tournament.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- In his last three appearances at the Masters Tournament, Im has an average finish of ninth, and an average score of -6.
- Im finished 16th (with a score of -2) in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament (in 2023).
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 298.8 (24th in the field), 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Im's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/6/2023
|16
|71-76-67-72
|-2
|4/7/2022
|8
|67-74-71-75
|-1
|11/12/2020
|2
|66-70-68-69
|-15
Im's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Im has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Im has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five appearances.
- Sungjae Im has averaged 294.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Im is averaging -1.437 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Im has an average of -1.454 in his past five tournaments.
Im's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Im's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.352 ranks 35th on TOUR this season, and his 60.3% driving accuracy average ranks 55th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im has a -0.256 average that ranks 134th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Im has delivered a -0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|144
|290.3
|294.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|60.42%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.54%
Im's Best Finishes
- Im has participated in 10 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 70% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Currently, Im sits 46th in the FedExCup standings with 448 points.
Im's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.367 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 31st in that tournament.
- Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where his 3.013 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.361 (he finished 31st in that tournament).
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Im recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.4, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 12th in the field (he finished fifth in that event).
- Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.459) in January 2024 at The Sentry, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Im's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.352
|0.948
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.256
|-0.595
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|99
|-0.01
|-0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.216
|-1.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.13
|-1.454
Im's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|7
|66-72-66-67
|-13
|83
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|69-66-68-72
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|80-73
|+13
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|70-76-67-79
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|65-67-67-69
|-12
|27
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|68-70-66-70
|-14
|34
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|20
|70-74-67-72
|-1
|49
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-66-67-68
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-65-69-68
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|7
|68-68-68-66
|-10
|360
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|24
|71-71-68-69
|-1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|65-66-73-63
|-25
|250
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-65-71
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|72-76-66
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-70-75-68
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-71-69-73
|E
|16
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|71-70-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|70-72-69-70
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.