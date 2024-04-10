Gary Woodland Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season, Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 1.438 (he finished 39th in that tournament).

Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.792 (he finished 21st in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.007 mark ranked 20th in the field.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Woodland delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.158, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.