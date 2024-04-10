Gary Woodland Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Gary Woodland of the United States lines up a putt on the sixth green during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Gary Woodland looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Masters Tournament after he took 14th shooting -3 in this tournament in 2023.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- In his last six appearances at the Masters Tournament, Woodland has an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of -3.
- Woodland finished 14th (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament (in 2023).
- With a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field), a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th), Jon Rahm took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Woodland's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/6/2023
|14
|68-72-73-72
|-3
|4/7/2022
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|11/12/2020
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|4/11/2019
|32
|70-71-74-70
|-3
Woodland's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Woodland has an average finish of 44th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Woodland has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of -1 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Gary Woodland has averaged 311 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Woodland is averaging -3.478 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Woodland has an average of -1.543 in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Woodland has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.04 this season, which ranks 108th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.3 yards) ranks ninth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Woodland owns a 0.255 mark (52nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Woodland's -0.838 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 180th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|9
|309.3
|311
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.19%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.28%
Woodland's Best Finishes
- Woodland is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in eight tournaments).
- In those eight events, he made the cut three times.
- As of now, Woodland has compiled 62 points, which ranks him 151st in the FedExCup standings.
Woodland's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 1.438 (he finished 39th in that tournament).
- Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.792 (he finished 21st in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.007 mark ranked 20th in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Woodland delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.158, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
- Woodland delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 21st in the field.
Woodland's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.04
|0.766
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.255
|1.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|129
|-0.152
|0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|180
|-0.838
|-3.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-0.774
|-1.543
Woodland's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|69-68-70-70
|-7
|21
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|39
|67-73-66-71
|-7
|14
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|14
|69-69-67-71
|-8
|54
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|75-68-71-75
|+1
|38
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|70-68-73-75
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|69-65-68-67
|-11
|21
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|70-68-66-71
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|73-71-73-72
|+5
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-67-67-69
|-7
|29
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|79-67
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-72-70-71
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|72
|70-73-74-74
|+3
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|69-70-69-66
|-6
|37
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.