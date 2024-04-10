PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
29M AGO

Gary Woodland Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Gary Woodland of the United States lines up a putt on the sixth green during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Gary Woodland of the United States lines up a putt on the sixth green during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Gary Woodland looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Masters Tournament after he took 14th shooting -3 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Woodland at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In his last six appearances at the Masters Tournament, Woodland has an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of -3.
    • Woodland finished 14th (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament (in 2023).
    • With a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field), a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th), Jon Rahm took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Woodland's Recent History at the Masters Tournament

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/6/20231468-72-73-72-3
    4/7/2022MC75-77+8
    11/12/2020MC72-73+1
    4/11/20193270-71-74-70-3

    Woodland's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Woodland has an average finish of 44th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Woodland has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of -1 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Gary Woodland has averaged 311 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Woodland is averaging -3.478 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Woodland has an average of -1.543 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Woodland .

    Woodland's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Woodland has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.04 this season, which ranks 108th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.3 yards) ranks ninth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Woodland owns a 0.255 mark (52nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Woodland's -0.838 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 180th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance9309.3311
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.19%
    Putts Per Round129.6
    Par Breakers1%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.28%

    Woodland's Best Finishes

    • Woodland is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in eight tournaments).
    • In those eight events, he made the cut three times.
    • As of now, Woodland has compiled 62 points, which ranks him 151st in the FedExCup standings.

    Woodland's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 1.438 (he finished 39th in that tournament).
    • Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.792 (he finished 21st in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.007 mark ranked 20th in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Woodland delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.158, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Woodland delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 21st in the field.

    Woodland's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee108-0.040.766
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.2551.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green129-0.1520.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180-0.838-3.478
    Average Strokes Gained: Total155-0.774-1.543

    Woodland's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3169-68-70-70-721
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3967-73-66-71-714
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1469-69-67-71-854
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-75+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2475-68-71-75+138
    June 15-18U.S. Open4970-68-73-75+69
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3369-65-68-67-1121
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2570-68-66-71-529
    July 20-22The Open Championship5573-71-73-72+56
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-73+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2770-67-67-69-729
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-71+2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC79-67+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-72-70-71-120
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship7270-73-74-74+36
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2169-70-69-66-637

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.