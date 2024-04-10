Luke List Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season, List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.643 (he missed the cut in that event).

List's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 6.128 mark ranked third in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.186 mark ranked in the field.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.658, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.