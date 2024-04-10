PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
30M AGO

Luke List Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Luke List of the United States hits a tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

    Luke List enters play in Augusta, Georgia trying for better results April 11-14 in the 2024 Masters Tournament after missing the cut in his most recent competition, the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for List at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • List missed the cut (with a score of +8) in his lone recent appearance at the Masters Tournament in 2022.
    • With a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field), a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th), Jon Rahm brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    List's Recent History at the Masters Tournament

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/7/2022MC77-75+8

    List's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, List has finished in the top five once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • List has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has finished with an average score of -2 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Luke List has averaged 298.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, List is averaging -0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, List is averaging -0.559 Strokes Gained: Total.
    List's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • List's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.055 ranks 90th on TOUR this season, and his 54.6% driving accuracy average ranks 137th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, List ranks 36th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.424, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, List's -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 123rd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance92296.8298.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.49%
    Putts Per Round129
    Par Breakers1%19.84%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.29%

    List's Best Finishes

    • List has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 60%.
    • Currently, List has 541 points, ranking him 37th in the FedExCup standings.

    List's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.643 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • List's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 6.128 mark ranked third in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.186 mark ranked in the field.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.658, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
    • List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational. That ranked second in the field.

    List's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee900.055-0.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.4241.286
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green165-0.419-1.46
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.197-0.236
    Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.137-0.559

    List's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-74+6--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-67-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-76+8--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3464-72-70-65-1318
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5770-70-71-74+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1673-74-71-70E51
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC75-71+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3366-70-67-66-1121
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74+2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3569-69-65-73-418
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2570-71-70-69-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship166-66-68-70-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1865-68-69-67-15--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4566-72-68-68-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2069-68-66-66-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1967-68-66-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2267-70-68-66-2185
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6667-68-72-69-44
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-68-74-74-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2672-67-69-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational265-69-68-68-14375
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-72E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5669-78-72-79+1010
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

