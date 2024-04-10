Luke List Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Luke List of the United States hits a tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
Luke List enters play in Augusta, Georgia trying for better results April 11-14 in the 2024 Masters Tournament after missing the cut in his most recent competition, the Texas Children's Houston Open.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- List missed the cut (with a score of +8) in his lone recent appearance at the Masters Tournament in 2022.
- With a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field), a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th), Jon Rahm brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
List's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/7/2022
|MC
|77-75
|+8
List's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, List has finished in the top five once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- List has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Luke List has averaged 298.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, List is averaging -0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, List is averaging -0.559 Strokes Gained: Total.
List's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- List's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.055 ranks 90th on TOUR this season, and his 54.6% driving accuracy average ranks 137th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, List ranks 36th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.424, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, List's -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 123rd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|92
|296.8
|298.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.49%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.29%
List's Best Finishes
- List has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 60%.
- Currently, List has 541 points, ranking him 37th in the FedExCup standings.
List's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.643 (he missed the cut in that event).
- List's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 6.128 mark ranked third in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.186 mark ranked in the field.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.658, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
- List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational. That ranked second in the field.
List's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.055
|-0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.424
|1.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|165
|-0.419
|-1.46
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.197
|-0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.137
|-0.559
List's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|64-72-70-65
|-13
|18
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|70-70-71-74
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|73-74-71-70
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|66-70-67-66
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74
|+2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|69-69-65-73
|-4
|18
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|70-71-70-69
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|1
|66-66-68-70
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|65-68-69-67
|-15
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-72-68-68
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|69-68-66-66
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|67-68-66-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|67-70-68-66
|-21
|85
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-68-72-69
|-4
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-68-74-74
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|72-67-69
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|65-69-68-68
|-14
|375
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|56
|69-78-72-79
|+10
|10
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
