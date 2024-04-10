PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
35M AGO

Shane Lowry Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 08: Shane Lowry of Ireland hits his shot from the tenth tee during a practice round prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    After he finished 16th in this tournament in 2023, Shane Lowry has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia April 11-14.

    Latest odds for Lowry at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • Lowry's average finish has been 15th, and his average score -4, over his last five appearances at the Masters Tournament.
    • In 2023, Lowry finished 16th (with a score of -2) in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament.
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 298.8 (24th in the field), 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Lowry's Recent History at the Masters Tournament

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/6/20231668-72-73-73-2
    4/7/2022373-68-73-69-5
    11/12/20202574-69-68-73-4
    4/11/2019MC78-73+7

    Lowry's Recent Performances

    • Lowry has finished in the top five twice over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Lowry has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Shane Lowry has averaged 293.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lowry is averaging -0.047 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lowry is averaging 5.028 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Lowry's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Lowry has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.273, which ranks 53rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.5 yards) ranks 123rd, and his 69.6% driving accuracy average ranks second.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lowry has a 0.928 mark (third on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Lowry's -0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 100th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance123293.5293.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%69.72%
    Putts Per Round129
    Par Breakers1%26.11%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.83%

    Lowry's Best Finishes

    • Lowry hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured two top-five finishes.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 83.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • Currently, Lowry ranks 35th in the FedExCup standings with 579 points.

    Lowry's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 3.037 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • Lowry put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking second in the field at 6.315. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.657 (he finished third in that tournament).
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lowry recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.253), which ranked 19th in the field.
    • Lowry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.492) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.

    Lowry's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.2731.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.9283.525
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green630.1350.512
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.012-0.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71.3235.028

    Lowry's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage6770-69-74-72+13
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    May 18-21PGA Championship1273-67-71-69E68
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1669-76-70-73E51
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4372-69-70-73-411
    June 15-18U.S. Open2072-70-68-71+144
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1964-69-69-64-1443
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1271-64-65-73-756
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC72-77+7--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5168-69-70-70-37
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC67-67-70-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2566-73-73-70-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6067-70-68-76-35
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches467-67-66-71-13104
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard366-71-70-72-9350
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-70-72-66-990

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

