Shane Lowry Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 08: Shane Lowry of Ireland hits his shot from the tenth tee during a practice round prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
After he finished 16th in this tournament in 2023, Shane Lowry has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia April 11-14.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- Lowry's average finish has been 15th, and his average score -4, over his last five appearances at the Masters Tournament.
- In 2023, Lowry finished 16th (with a score of -2) in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 298.8 (24th in the field), 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Lowry's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/6/2023
|16
|68-72-73-73
|-2
|4/7/2022
|3
|73-68-73-69
|-5
|11/12/2020
|25
|74-69-68-73
|-4
|4/11/2019
|MC
|78-73
|+7
Lowry's Recent Performances
- Lowry has finished in the top five twice over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Lowry has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Shane Lowry has averaged 293.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry is averaging -0.047 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry is averaging 5.028 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lowry's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lowry has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.273, which ranks 53rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.5 yards) ranks 123rd, and his 69.6% driving accuracy average ranks second.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lowry has a 0.928 mark (third on TOUR).
- On the greens, Lowry's -0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 100th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|123
|293.5
|293.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|69.72%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|26.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.83%
Lowry's Best Finishes
- Lowry hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured two top-five finishes.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 83.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Currently, Lowry ranks 35th in the FedExCup standings with 579 points.
Lowry's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 3.037 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- Lowry put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking second in the field at 6.315. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.657 (he finished third in that tournament).
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lowry recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.253), which ranked 19th in the field.
- Lowry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.492) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Lowry's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.273
|1.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.928
|3.525
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|63
|0.135
|0.512
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.012
|-0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.323
|5.028
Lowry's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|67
|70-69-74-72
|+1
|3
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|12
|73-67-71-69
|E
|68
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|69-76-70-73
|E
|51
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|72-69-70-73
|-4
|11
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|72-70-68-71
|+1
|44
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|64-69-69-64
|-14
|43
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|71-64-65-73
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|68-69-70-70
|-3
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|66-73-73-70
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|67-70-68-76
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|67-67-66-71
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|3
|66-71-70-72
|-9
|350
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-70-72-66
|-9
|90
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.