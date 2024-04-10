Shane Lowry Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 3.037 mark ranked eighth in the field.

Lowry put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking second in the field at 6.315. In that tournament, he finished fourth.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.657 (he finished third in that tournament).

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lowry recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.253), which ranked 19th in the field.