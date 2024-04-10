PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
32M AGO

Ryo Hisatsune Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Ryo Hisatsune of Japan plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Ryo Hisatsune will appear in the 2024 Masters Tournament from April 11-14 after a 78th-place finish in San Antonio, Texas at the Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • This is Hisatsune's first time playing at the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
    • With a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field), a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th), Jon Rahm captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Hisatsune's Recent Performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hisatsune has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 290.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune has an average of -1.22 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hisatsune is averaging -0.416 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hisatsune's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hisatsune has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.213 this season, which ranks 137th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.6 yards) ranks 122nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hisatsune ranks 75th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.137, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune's -0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 118th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance122293.6290.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%65.63%
    Putts Per Round129.1
    Par Breakers1%20.14%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.19%

    Hisatsune's Best Finishes

    • Hisatsune is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 10 tournaments).
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut seven times (70%).
    • Currently, Hisatsune has 163 points, ranking him 102nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Hisatsune's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.48.
    • Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.46.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best mark this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.314.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.972, which ranked fifth in the field). In that event, he finished 30th.
    • Hisatsune delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him 30th in the field). In that event, he finished 30th.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.213-0.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.1370.724
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green330.2870.2
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.151-1.22
    Average Strokes Gained: Total920.06-0.416

    Hisatsune's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship5870-69-71-71-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP669-71-68-66-6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3069-68-66-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express1165-67-68-65-2365
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3365-75-73-70-522
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-68-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4869-71-72-67-59
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1865-67-74-69-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3368-71-72-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7871-74-72-77+62

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

