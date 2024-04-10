Ryo Hisatsune Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Ryo Hisatsune of Japan plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Ryo Hisatsune will appear in the 2024 Masters Tournament from April 11-14 after a 78th-place finish in San Antonio, Texas at the Valero Texas Open.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- This is Hisatsune's first time playing at the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
- With a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field), a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th), Jon Rahm captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Hisatsune's Recent Performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hisatsune has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 290.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has an average of -1.22 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hisatsune is averaging -0.416 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hisatsune's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hisatsune has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.213 this season, which ranks 137th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.6 yards) ranks 122nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hisatsune ranks 75th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.137, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Hisatsune's -0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 118th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|122
|293.6
|290.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.63%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.19%
Hisatsune's Best Finishes
- Hisatsune is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 10 tournaments).
- In those 10 events, he made the cut seven times (70%).
- Currently, Hisatsune has 163 points, ranking him 102nd in the FedExCup standings.
Hisatsune's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.48.
- Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.46.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best mark this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.314.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.972, which ranked fifth in the field). In that event, he finished 30th.
- Hisatsune delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him 30th in the field). In that event, he finished 30th.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.213
|-0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.137
|0.724
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|33
|0.287
|0.2
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.151
|-1.22
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.06
|-0.416
Hisatsune's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|58
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-71-68-66
|-6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|65-67-68-65
|-23
|65
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|65-75-73-70
|-5
|22
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-71-72-67
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-74-69
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|68-71-72-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|71-74-72-77
|+6
|2
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.