Ryo Hisatsune Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season, Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.48.

Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.46.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best mark this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.314.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.972, which ranked fifth in the field). In that event, he finished 30th.