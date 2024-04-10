Rickie Fowler Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Rickie Fowler of the United States plays his tee shot on the 8th hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Rickie Fowler looks to improve upon his 29th-place finish in 2020's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club April 11-14.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- Fowler's average finish has been 13th, and his average score -7, over his last four appearances at the Masters Tournament.
- In 2020, Fowler finished 29th (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 298.8 (24th in the field), 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Fowler's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/12/2020
|29
|70-70-75-70
|-3
|4/11/2019
|9
|70-71-68-69
|-10
Fowler's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Fowler has an average finish of 45th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Fowler has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Rickie Fowler has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Fowler is averaging 1.032 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fowler is averaging -1.083 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fowler's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Fowler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.689, which ranks 179th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.7 yards) ranks 101st, and his 56.3% driving accuracy average ranks 110th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fowler sports a -0.249 average that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fowler's -0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 124th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|101
|295.7
|300.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|59.57%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.81%
Fowler's Best Finishes
- Fowler has taken part in nine tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- Fowler, who has 87 points, currently sits 129th in the FedExCup standings.
Fowler's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Fowler posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 31st in the field at 0.827. In that tournament, he finished 41st.
- Fowler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking in the field at 1.177. In that event, he missed the cut.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.963. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Fowler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.621, which ranked 23rd in the field). In that tournament, he finished 41st.
- Fowler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 41st in the field (he finished 41st in that tournament).
Fowler's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|179
|-0.689
|-1.819
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.249
|-0.63
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|70
|0.092
|0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.205
|1.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-1.051
|-1.083
Fowler's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|15
|67-68-68-70
|-11
|52
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|14
|71-68-68-69
|-8
|54
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|6
|68-71-69-67
|-5
|92
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|9
|72-68-74-72
|-2
|78
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|5
|62-68-70-75
|-5
|110
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|13
|70-65-60-69
|-16
|59
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|1
|67-65-64-68
|-38
|500
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|67-67-69-74
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|72-73-67-72
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|70-74-67-68
|-1
|21
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|66-69-73-69
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|16
|68-73-68-66
|-5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|71-73-67-76
|+7
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|17
|74-70-73-69
|-2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|56
|70-67-75-70
|-10
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-68-76
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|67-71-73
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|70-69-71-71
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|71-67-67-72
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|75-72-71-72
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|74-69-76-71
|+2
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
