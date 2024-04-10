Rickie Fowler Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season, Fowler posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 31st in the field at 0.827. In that tournament, he finished 41st.

Fowler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking in the field at 1.177. In that event, he missed the cut.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.963. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Fowler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.621, which ranked 23rd in the field). In that tournament, he finished 41st.