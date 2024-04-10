PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
35M AGO

Rickie Fowler Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Rickie Fowler of the United States plays his tee shot on the 8th hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Rickie Fowler looks to improve upon his 29th-place finish in 2020's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club April 11-14.

    Latest odds for Fowler at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • Fowler's average finish has been 13th, and his average score -7, over his last four appearances at the Masters Tournament.
    • In 2020, Fowler finished 29th (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament.
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 298.8 (24th in the field), 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Fowler's Recent History at the Masters Tournament

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/12/20202970-70-75-70-3
    4/11/2019970-71-68-69-10

    Fowler's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Fowler has an average finish of 45th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Fowler has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -2 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Rickie Fowler has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Fowler is averaging 1.032 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fowler is averaging -1.083 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Fowler's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Fowler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.689, which ranks 179th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.7 yards) ranks 101st, and his 56.3% driving accuracy average ranks 110th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fowler sports a -0.249 average that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fowler's -0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 124th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance101295.7300.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%59.57%
    Putts Per Round127.9
    Par Breakers1%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.81%

    Fowler's Best Finishes

    • Fowler has taken part in nine tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • Fowler, who has 87 points, currently sits 129th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fowler's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Fowler posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 31st in the field at 0.827. In that tournament, he finished 41st.
    • Fowler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking in the field at 1.177. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.963. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Fowler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.621, which ranked 23rd in the field). In that tournament, he finished 41st.
    • Fowler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 41st in the field (he finished 41st in that tournament).

    Fowler's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee179-0.689-1.819
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.249-0.63
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green700.0920.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting124-0.2051.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Total162-1.051-1.083

    Fowler's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1567-68-68-70-1152
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1471-68-68-69-854
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge668-71-69-67-592
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday972-68-74-72-278
    June 15-18U.S. Open562-68-70-75-5110
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1370-65-60-69-1659
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic167-65-64-68-38500
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4267-67-69-74-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship2372-73-67-72E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5870-74-67-68-121
    August 17-20BMW Championship2566-69-73-69-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1668-73-68-66-5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6471-73-67-76+7--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1774-70-73-69-2--
    January 4-7The Sentry5670-67-75-70-1010
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-68-76-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4767-71-73-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-75+6--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3570-69-71-71-325
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4171-67-67-72-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3675-72-71-72+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6874-69-76-71+26
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-72+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

