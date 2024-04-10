PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
32M AGO

Patrick Cantlay Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Patrick Cantlay of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Patrick Cantlay of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Patrick Cantlay will play April 11-14 in the 2024 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia. In his most recent tournament he placed 68th in THE PLAYERS Championship, shooting +2 at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).

    Latest odds for Cantlay at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In his last five appearances at the Masters Tournament, Cantlay has an average finish of 20th, and an average score of -3.
    • Cantlay finished 14th (with a score of -3) in his most recent go-round at the Masters Tournament (in 2023).
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field) with a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth) and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Cantlay's Recent History at the Masters Tournament

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/6/20231471-71-68-75-3
    4/7/20223970-75-79-71+7
    11/12/20201770-66-73-72-7
    4/11/2019973-73-64-68-10

    Cantlay's Recent Performances

    • Cantlay has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • Cantlay has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -4.
    • Patrick Cantlay has averaged 294.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Cantlay has an average of 0.942 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cantlay is averaging -0.602 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Cantlay's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Cantlay has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.19 this season, which ranks 72nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.3 yards) ranks 126th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cantlay sports a -0.359 mark (149th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Cantlay's 0.26 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 57th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance126293.3294.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.4%
    Putts Per Round128.1
    Par Breakers1%22.51%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.37%

    Cantlay's Best Finishes

    • Cantlay has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • Currently, Cantlay has 644 points, ranking him 26th in the FedExCup standings.

    Cantlay's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Cantlay delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at The Sentry, ranking fifth in the field at 2.932. In that event, he finished 12th.
    • Cantlay delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking fifth in the field at 4.487. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay produced his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 17th in the field at 1.773. In that event, he finished 56th.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Cantlay recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.17 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • Cantlay delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Cantlay's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.190.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.359-1.434
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green103-0.022-0.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.260.942
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.069-0.602

    Cantlay's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage369-65-66-68-16190
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2167-71-71-69-642
    May 18-21PGA Championship974-67-72-66-182
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3071-67-74-78+226
    June 15-18U.S. Open1471-71-67-69-261
    June 22-25Travelers Championship465-68-61-67-19115
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-67-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship3370-75-67-73+122
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship268-67-66-64-340
    August 17-20BMW Championship1568-68-71-67-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship569-68-68-66-9--
    January 4-7The Sentry1266-68-68-67-23150
    January 18-21The American Express5264-66-67-76-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5665-73-74-75-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1164-70-71-11155
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational464-65-70-72-13300
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3674-72-70-74+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6872-70-73-75+26

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

