Patrick Cantlay Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season, Cantlay delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at The Sentry, ranking fifth in the field at 2.932. In that event, he finished 12th.

Cantlay delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking fifth in the field at 4.487. In that tournament, he finished fourth.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay produced his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 17th in the field at 1.773. In that event, he finished 56th.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Cantlay recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.17 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.