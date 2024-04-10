Patrick Cantlay Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Patrick Cantlay of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Patrick Cantlay will play April 11-14 in the 2024 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia. In his most recent tournament he placed 68th in THE PLAYERS Championship, shooting +2 at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- In his last five appearances at the Masters Tournament, Cantlay has an average finish of 20th, and an average score of -3.
- Cantlay finished 14th (with a score of -3) in his most recent go-round at the Masters Tournament (in 2023).
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field) with a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth) and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Cantlay's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/6/2023
|14
|71-71-68-75
|-3
|4/7/2022
|39
|70-75-79-71
|+7
|11/12/2020
|17
|70-66-73-72
|-7
|4/11/2019
|9
|73-73-64-68
|-10
Cantlay's Recent Performances
- Cantlay has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- Cantlay has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -4.
- Patrick Cantlay has averaged 294.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay has an average of 0.942 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cantlay is averaging -0.602 Strokes Gained: Total.
Cantlay's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Cantlay has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.19 this season, which ranks 72nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.3 yards) ranks 126th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cantlay sports a -0.359 mark (149th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Cantlay's 0.26 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 57th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|126
|293.3
|294.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.4%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.51%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.37%
Cantlay's Best Finishes
- Cantlay has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Currently, Cantlay has 644 points, ranking him 26th in the FedExCup standings.
Cantlay's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Cantlay delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at The Sentry, ranking fifth in the field at 2.932. In that event, he finished 12th.
- Cantlay delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking fifth in the field at 4.487. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay produced his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 17th in the field at 1.773. In that event, he finished 56th.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Cantlay recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.17 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Cantlay delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational. That ranked fourth in the field.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.19
|0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.359
|-1.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|103
|-0.022
|-0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.26
|0.942
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.069
|-0.602
Cantlay's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|3
|69-65-66-68
|-16
|190
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|42
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|9
|74-67-72-66
|-1
|82
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|71-67-74-78
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|14
|71-71-67-69
|-2
|61
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|4
|65-68-61-67
|-19
|115
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|70-75-67-73
|+1
|22
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|2
|68-67-66-64
|-34
|0
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|68-68-71-67
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|5
|69-68-68-66
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|12
|66-68-68-67
|-23
|150
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|64-66-67-76
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|65-73-74-75
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|64-70-71
|-11
|155
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|64-65-70-72
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|74-72-70-74
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|72-70-73-75
|+2
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
