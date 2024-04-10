Nicolai Hojgaard Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark reacts after a putt on the 18th hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Nicolai Hojgaard will play April 11-14 in the 2024 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia. In his most recent tournament he placed 75th in the Valero Texas Open, shooting +5 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- Hojgaard is playing at the Masters Tournament for the first time in the past five years.
- With a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field), a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th), Jon Rahm captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Hojgaard's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Hojgaard has an average finish of 55th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Hojgaard has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of even par over his last five events.
- Nicolai Hojgaard has averaged 308.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hojgaard is averaging -2.443 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging -3.291 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hojgaard's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hojgaard's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.474 ranks 21st on TOUR this season, and his 54.7% driving accuracy average ranks 134th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hojgaard sports a 0.171 average that ranks 66th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hojgaard has delivered a -0.44 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 156th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|26
|306.4
|308.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.85%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.1%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|19.1%
Hojgaard's Best Finishes
- While Hojgaard has not won any of the seven tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- Currently, Hojgaard sits 56th in the FedExCup standings with 359 points.
Hojgaard's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.568 (he finished 75th in that tournament).
- Hojgaard produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 17th in the field with a mark of 4.185.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.224. He finished second in that event.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Hojgaard delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.692, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 28th in the field.
- Hojgaard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that event, he finished second.
Hojgaard's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.474
|0.698
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.171
|0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|171
|-0.473
|-1.858
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.44
|-2.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.269
|-3.291
Hojgaard's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|67-71-70-68
|-8
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|50
|76-67-73-71
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|21
|67-68-67-71
|-15
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|70-63-71-67
|-9
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|71-70-69-74
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|68-66-69-67
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-65-73-70
|-6
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|65-77-69-70
|+1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|2
|67-66-73-70
|-12
|300
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|74-65-70
|-7
|31
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-71-73-69
|-1
|20
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|68-70-74-68
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|72-73-74-74
|+5
|2
All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
