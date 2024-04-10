Nicolai Hojgaard Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season, Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.568 (he finished 75th in that tournament).

Hojgaard produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 17th in the field with a mark of 4.185.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.224. He finished second in that event.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Hojgaard delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.692, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 28th in the field.