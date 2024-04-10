PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
31M AGO

Min Woo Lee Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 23: Min Woo Lee of Australia plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 23, 2024 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 23: Min Woo Lee of Australia plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 23, 2024 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

    Min Woo Lee looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) when he tees off in the 2024 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia.

    Latest odds for Lee at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In his last two appearances at the Masters Tournament, Lee has an average finish of 14th, and an average score of +2.
    • Lee missed the cut (with a score of +6) in his most recent go-round at the Masters Tournament in 2023.
    • With a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field), a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th), Jon Rahm brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Lee's Recent History at the Masters Tournament

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/6/2023MC75-75+6
    4/7/20221473-75-72-70+2

    Lee's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Lee has finished in the top five once.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Lee has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -3.
    • Min Woo Lee has averaged 308.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lee is averaging -1.843 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Lee is averaging -0.712 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Lee .

    Lee's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Lee has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.528 this season, which ranks 13th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.1 yards) ranks 17th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee ranks 133rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.253.
    • On the greens, Lee's -0.448 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 157th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance17308.1308.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%62.65%
    Putts Per Round129.5
    Par Breakers1%20.06%
    Bogey Avoidance1%17.9%

    Lee's Best Finishes

    • Lee has participated in seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut six times (85.7%).
    • As of now, Lee has accumulated 324 points, which ranks him 65th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lee's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Lee put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 14th in the field at 3.339.
    • Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.02.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 1.73 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lee delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.018, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 41st in the field.
    • Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Lee's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130.5281.789
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.253-0.917
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green960.0210.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.448-1.843
    Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.152-0.712

    Lee's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC71-70-1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC69-75+2--
    May 18-21PGA Championship1873-67-71-71+2--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4067-71-70-73+1--
    June 15-18U.S. Open569-65-74-67-5--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship966-65-65-67-17--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3568-69-69-70-4--
    July 20-22The Open Championship4171-68-72-75+2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP669-73-67-65-6--
    January 18-21The American Express2165-66-70-67-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4372-68-72-73-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open7171-69-71-73E3
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches267-70-66-67-14245
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4469-73-76-73+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5473-70-73-70-29
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-75+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.