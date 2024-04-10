Min Woo Lee Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 23: Min Woo Lee of Australia plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 23, 2024 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Min Woo Lee looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) when he tees off in the 2024 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- In his last two appearances at the Masters Tournament, Lee has an average finish of 14th, and an average score of +2.
- Lee missed the cut (with a score of +6) in his most recent go-round at the Masters Tournament in 2023.
- With a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field), a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th), Jon Rahm brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Lee's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/6/2023
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|4/7/2022
|14
|73-75-72-70
|+2
Lee's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Lee has finished in the top five once.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Lee has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -3.
- Min Woo Lee has averaged 308.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lee is averaging -1.843 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Lee is averaging -0.712 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lee's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lee has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.528 this season, which ranks 13th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.1 yards) ranks 17th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee ranks 133rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.253.
- On the greens, Lee's -0.448 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 157th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|17
|308.1
|308.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.65%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.9%
Lee's Best Finishes
- Lee has participated in seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
- In those seven events, he made the cut six times (85.7%).
- As of now, Lee has accumulated 324 points, which ranks him 65th in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Lee put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 14th in the field at 3.339.
- Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.02.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 1.73 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lee delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.018, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 41st in the field.
- Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Lee's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.528
|1.789
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.253
|-0.917
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|96
|0.021
|0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.448
|-1.843
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.152
|-0.712
Lee's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|18
|73-67-71-71
|+2
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|67-71-70-73
|+1
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|5
|69-65-74-67
|-5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|66-65-65-67
|-17
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|68-69-69-70
|-4
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|71-68-72-75
|+2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-73-67-65
|-6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|65-66-70-67
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|72-68-72-73
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|71-69-71-73
|E
|3
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|67-70-66-67
|-14
|245
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|69-73-76-73
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-70-73-70
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.