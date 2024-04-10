Min Woo Lee Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season, Lee put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 14th in the field at 3.339.

Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.02.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 1.73 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lee delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.018, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 41st in the field.