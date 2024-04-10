Camilo Villegas Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season, Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.755. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Villegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 33rd in the field at 2.052. In that tournament, he finished 67th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas delivered his best mark this season at The Sentry, ranking 17th in the field at 1.326. In that event, he finished 50th.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Villegas posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.141, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 50th in that tournament).