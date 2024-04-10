PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
27M AGO

Camilo Villegas Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 21: Camilo Villegas of Colombia plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 21, 2024 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament, Camilo Villegas missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas. He'll be after better results April 11-14 in the 2024 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia.

    Latest odds for Villegas at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In the past five years, this is Villegas' first time playing at the Masters Tournament.
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 298.8 (24th in the field), 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Villegas' Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Villegas has not finished in the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Villegas has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He posted a final score of 1 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Camilo Villegas has averaged 282 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Villegas is averaging -1.447 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Villegas is averaging -5.626 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Villegas' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Villegas has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.119 this season (185th on TOUR). His average driving distance (281.3 yards) ranks 181st, while his 49.4% driving accuracy average ranks 168th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Villegas ranks 158th on TOUR with a mark of -0.465.
    • On the greens, Villegas' -0.29 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 132nd on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance181281.3282
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.64%
    Putts Per Round130.1
    Par Breakers1%18.18%
    Bogey Avoidance1%17.17%

    Villegas' Best Finishes

    • Villegas has played nine tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 33.3%.
    • Currently, Villegas sits 181st in the FedExCup standings with 21 points.

    Villegas' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.755. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Villegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 33rd in the field at 2.052. In that tournament, he finished 67th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas delivered his best mark this season at The Sentry, ranking 17th in the field at 1.326. In that event, he finished 50th.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Villegas posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.141, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 50th in that tournament).
    • Villegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.824) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked in the field.

    Villegas' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee185-1.119-2.848
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-0.465-0.244
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green122-0.099-1.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.29-1.447
    Average Strokes Gained: Total182-1.973-5.626

    Villegas' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-71E--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC75-69E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship264-64-69-66-25--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship167-63-65-65-24--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5867-70-68-68-9--
    January 4-7The Sentry5065-71-74-70-1213
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American Express6269-68-65-74-124
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6769-71-77-68+14
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-70-3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-82+11--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

