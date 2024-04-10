Camilo Villegas Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 21: Camilo Villegas of Colombia plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 21, 2024 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
In his last tournament, Camilo Villegas missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas. He'll be after better results April 11-14 in the 2024 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- In the past five years, this is Villegas' first time playing at the Masters Tournament.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 298.8 (24th in the field), 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Villegas' Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Villegas has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Villegas has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He posted a final score of 1 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Camilo Villegas has averaged 282 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas is averaging -1.447 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas is averaging -5.626 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Villegas' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Villegas has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.119 this season (185th on TOUR). His average driving distance (281.3 yards) ranks 181st, while his 49.4% driving accuracy average ranks 168th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Villegas ranks 158th on TOUR with a mark of -0.465.
- On the greens, Villegas' -0.29 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 132nd on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|181
|281.3
|282
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.64%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.17%
Villegas' Best Finishes
- Villegas has played nine tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those nine events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 33.3%.
- Currently, Villegas sits 181st in the FedExCup standings with 21 points.
Villegas' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.755. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Villegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 33rd in the field at 2.052. In that tournament, he finished 67th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas delivered his best mark this season at The Sentry, ranking 17th in the field at 1.326. In that event, he finished 50th.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Villegas posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.141, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 50th in that tournament).
- Villegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.824) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked in the field.
Villegas' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|185
|-1.119
|-2.848
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.465
|-0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|122
|-0.099
|-1.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.29
|-1.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|182
|-1.973
|-5.626
Villegas' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|64-64-69-66
|-25
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|1
|67-63-65-65
|-24
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-68-68
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|65-71-74-70
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-68-65-74
|-12
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|69-71-77-68
|+1
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-82
|+11
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.