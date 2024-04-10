PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Lee Hodges Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Lee Hodges of the United States plays his putt shoot on the 4th hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Lee Hodges hits the course in the 2024 Masters Tournament April 11-14 in Augusta, Georgia. He is trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas.

    Latest odds for Hodges at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • Hodges is playing at the Masters Tournament for the first time in the past five years.
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 298.8 (24th in the field), 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Hodges' Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Hodges has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Hodges has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Lee Hodges has averaged 293.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hodges is averaging 0.696 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Hodges is averaging 1.023 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hodges' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hodges owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.093 (117th) this season, while his average driving distance of 292.5 yards ranks 131st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hodges sports a 0.187 mark (63rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hodges has registered a -0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance131292.5293.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%62.15%
    Putts Per Round128.9
    Par Breakers1%18.4%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.63%

    Hodges' Best Finishes

    • Hodges has participated in 11 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 54.5%.
    • With 267 points, Hodges currently sits 73rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Hodges' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Hodges produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking in the field at 2.51. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 3.32.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 44th in the field with a mark of 0.387.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.803, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 19th in the field (he finished 35th in that event).
    • Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 26th in that tournament.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.0930.373
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.1870.705
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green168-0.441-0.754
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.1110.696
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.4581.023

    Hodges' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4170-67-68-73-612
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta7372-68-79-69+43
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    May 18-21PGA Championship5575-70-75-69+97
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2969-67-74-70E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1272-69-70-76-164
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2572-67-72-70-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-70-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1268-69-67-69-756
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    July 27-303M Open163-64-66-67-24500
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3168-65-72-69-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship4574-72-73-68+743
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4369-70-71-70-8--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2170-72-68-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5772-65-77-69-910
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-67-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-74-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-75-68-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-74-69-67-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-76+5--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1268-73-72-72-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3569-70-72-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2672-70-66-73-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

