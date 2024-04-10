Lee Hodges Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Lee Hodges of the United States plays his putt shoot on the 4th hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Lee Hodges hits the course in the 2024 Masters Tournament April 11-14 in Augusta, Georgia. He is trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- Hodges is playing at the Masters Tournament for the first time in the past five years.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 298.8 (24th in the field), 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Hodges' Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Hodges has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hodges has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Lee Hodges has averaged 293.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hodges is averaging 0.696 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hodges is averaging 1.023 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hodges' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hodges owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.093 (117th) this season, while his average driving distance of 292.5 yards ranks 131st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hodges sports a 0.187 mark (63rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hodges has registered a -0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|131
|292.5
|293.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.15%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.4%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.63%
Hodges' Best Finishes
- Hodges has participated in 11 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 54.5%.
- With 267 points, Hodges currently sits 73rd in the FedExCup standings.
Hodges' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hodges produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking in the field at 2.51. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 3.32.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 44th in the field with a mark of 0.387.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.803, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 19th in the field (he finished 35th in that event).
- Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 26th in that tournament.
Hodges' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.093
|0.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.187
|0.705
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|168
|-0.441
|-0.754
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.111
|0.696
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.458
|1.023
Hodges' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|70-67-68-73
|-6
|12
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|73
|72-68-79-69
|+4
|3
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|55
|75-70-75-69
|+9
|7
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|69-67-74-70
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|72-69-70-76
|-1
|64
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|72-67-72-70
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|68-69-67-69
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|1
|63-64-66-67
|-24
|500
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|68-65-72-69
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|45
|74-72-73-68
|+7
|43
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|69-70-71-70
|-8
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|70-72-68-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|57
|72-65-77-69
|-9
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-67
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-75-68
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-74-69-67
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|68-73-72-72
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|69-70-72-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|72-70-66-73
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.