Lee Hodges Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season, Hodges produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking in the field at 2.51. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 3.32.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 44th in the field with a mark of 0.387.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.803, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 19th in the field (he finished 35th in that event).