30M AGO

Kurt Kitayama Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Kurt Kitayama of the United States hits a tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

    In his time out at the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas, Kurt Kitayama posted a 36th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Masters Tournament trying for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Kitayama at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • Kitayama has played the Masters Tournament once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of +8 and missing the cut.
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 298.8 (24th in the field), 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Kitayama's Recent History at the Masters Tournament

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/6/2023MC75-77+8

    Kitayama's Recent Performances

    • Kitayama has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Kitayama has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kurt Kitayama has averaged 305.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Kitayama is averaging 0.619 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Kitayama is averaging 1.497 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Kitayama's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kitayama has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.425, which ranks 25th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.7 yards) ranks 44th, and his 55.2% driving accuracy average ranks 124th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kitayama has a 0.435 mark (34th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kitayama's -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 111th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance44302.7305.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%62.96%
    Putts Per Round128.7
    Par Breakers1%21.6%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.2%

    Kitayama's Best Finishes

    • Kitayama has participated in eight tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
    • In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • Currently, Kitayama has 302 points, ranking him 69th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kitayama's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.939 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • Kitayama put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The Sentry, ranking sixth in the field at 3.988. In that tournament, he finished 29th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.104. He finished 39th in that event.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kitayama recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.48, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished eighth in that event).
    • Kitayama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024. That ranked eighth in the field.

    Kitayama's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.4251.662
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.4350.805
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green136-0.18-1.591
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting111-0.0820.619
    Average Strokes Gained: Total460.5991.497

    Kitayama's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-72E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC76-72+6--
    May 18-21PGA Championship470-71-71-65-3127
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2970-71-71-68E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-79+11--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC75-70+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-66-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open5471-65-72-70-26
    July 20-22The Open Championship6072-72-72-75+75
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5266-69-69-74-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship4176-68-72-68+458
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1671-70-64-73-2--
    January 4-7The Sentry2972-64-71-66-1948
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2470-62-68-70-1033
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-74-67-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open868-67-67-69-1378
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-69-69-75-120
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-73+7--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1970-71-71-67-990
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3673-68-66-70-316

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

