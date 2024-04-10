Kurt Kitayama Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Kurt Kitayama of the United States hits a tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
In his time out at the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas, Kurt Kitayama posted a 36th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Masters Tournament trying for a better finish.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- Kitayama has played the Masters Tournament once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of +8 and missing the cut.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 298.8 (24th in the field), 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Kitayama's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/6/2023
|MC
|75-77
|+8
Kitayama's Recent Performances
- Kitayama has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Kitayama has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Kurt Kitayama has averaged 305.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Kitayama is averaging 0.619 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Kitayama is averaging 1.497 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kitayama has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.425, which ranks 25th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.7 yards) ranks 44th, and his 55.2% driving accuracy average ranks 124th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kitayama has a 0.435 mark (34th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kitayama's -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 111th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|44
|302.7
|305.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.96%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.6%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.2%
Kitayama's Best Finishes
- Kitayama has participated in eight tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- Currently, Kitayama has 302 points, ranking him 69th in the FedExCup standings.
Kitayama's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.939 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- Kitayama put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The Sentry, ranking sixth in the field at 3.988. In that tournament, he finished 29th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.104. He finished 39th in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kitayama recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.48, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished eighth in that event).
- Kitayama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024. That ranked eighth in the field.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.425
|1.662
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.435
|0.805
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|136
|-0.18
|-1.591
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|111
|-0.082
|0.619
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.599
|1.497
Kitayama's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|4
|70-71-71-65
|-3
|127
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|70-71-71-68
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-79
|+11
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|54
|71-65-72-70
|-2
|6
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|60
|72-72-72-75
|+7
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|66-69-69-74
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|41
|76-68-72-68
|+4
|58
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|71-70-64-73
|-2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|72-64-71-66
|-19
|48
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-62-68-70
|-10
|33
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-74-67
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|68-67-67-69
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-69-69-75
|-1
|20
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|70-71-71-67
|-9
|90
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|73-68-66-70
|-3
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.