Kurt Kitayama Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.939 mark ranked sixth in the field.

Kitayama put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The Sentry, ranking sixth in the field at 3.988. In that tournament, he finished 29th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.104. He finished 39th in that event.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kitayama recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.48, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished eighth in that event).