34M AGO

Si Woo Kim Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Si Woo Kim of South Korea hits a tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

    Si Woo Kim enters play April 11-14 in the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club following a 17th-place finish in the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • Kim's average finish has been 29th, and his average score E, over his last six appearances at the Masters Tournament.
    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2023, he finished 29th after posting a score of +1.
    • With a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field), a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th), Jon Rahm took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Kim's Recent History at the Masters Tournament

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/6/20232973-72-72-72+1
    4/7/20223976-70-73-76+7
    11/12/20203470-71-73-72-2
    4/11/20192172-72-70-69-5

    Kim's Recent Performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -7.
    • In terms of driving distance, Si Woo Kim has averaged 289.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -1.222 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 4.642 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.564 ranks 11th on TOUR this season, and his 68.4% driving accuracy average ranks fifth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 27th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.504. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Kim's -0.35 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 142nd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance156288.5289.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%65.28%
    Putts Per Round128.2
    Par Breakers1%22.78%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.5%

    Kim's Best Finishes

    • Kim hasn't won any of the nine tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut nine times.
    • With 650 points, Kim currently sits 25th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.964.
    • Kim produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking fifth in the field at 4.767. In that event, he finished 30th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim delivered his best effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.464.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.772, which was his best so far this season. That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5642.436
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.5041.797
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green180.3651.627
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.35-1.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131.0834.642

    Kim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-74+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4368-72-70-73-112
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson265-66-68-63-22245
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2967-70-70-73E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday471-68-71-73-5140
    June 15-18U.S. Open3967-72-71-74+418
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC69-80+7--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3370-67-69-68-621
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1668-67-68-68-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship3171-69-69-71E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2070-72-68-66-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-72+2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7170-66-72-68-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-66-70-66-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-66-70-67-811
    January 18-21The American Express2564-66-66-73-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1466-71-69-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1268-68-69-67-1261
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4469-74-69-72E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-70-71-73+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship670-71-68-64-15263
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-70-68-66-748

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

