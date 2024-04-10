Si Woo Kim Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Si Woo Kim of South Korea hits a tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
Si Woo Kim enters play April 11-14 in the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club following a 17th-place finish in the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas his last time in competition.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- Kim's average finish has been 29th, and his average score E, over his last six appearances at the Masters Tournament.
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2023, he finished 29th after posting a score of +1.
- With a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field), a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th), Jon Rahm took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Kim's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/6/2023
|29
|73-72-72-72
|+1
|4/7/2022
|39
|76-70-73-76
|+7
|11/12/2020
|34
|70-71-73-72
|-2
|4/11/2019
|21
|72-72-70-69
|-5
Kim's Recent Performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -7.
- In terms of driving distance, Si Woo Kim has averaged 289.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -1.222 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 4.642 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.564 ranks 11th on TOUR this season, and his 68.4% driving accuracy average ranks fifth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 27th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.504. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Kim's -0.35 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 142nd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|156
|288.5
|289.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.28%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.5%
Kim's Best Finishes
- Kim hasn't won any of the nine tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those nine events, he made the cut nine times.
- With 650 points, Kim currently sits 25th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.964.
- Kim produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking fifth in the field at 4.767. In that event, he finished 30th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim delivered his best effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.464.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.772, which was his best so far this season. That ranked ninth in the field.
- Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked sixth in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.564
|2.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.504
|1.797
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|18
|0.365
|1.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.35
|-1.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.083
|4.642
Kim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|68-72-70-73
|-1
|12
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|2
|65-66-68-63
|-22
|245
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|67-70-70-73
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|4
|71-68-71-73
|-5
|140
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|39
|67-72-71-74
|+4
|18
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|69-80
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|21
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|68-67-68-68
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|31
|71-69-69-71
|E
|100
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-72-68-66
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|71
|70-66-72-68
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-66-70-66
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-66-70-67
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|64-66-66-73
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-71-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|61
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-74-69-72
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|70-71-68-64
|-15
|263
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-70-68-66
|-7
|48
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.