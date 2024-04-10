Si Woo Kim Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.964.

Kim produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking fifth in the field at 4.767. In that event, he finished 30th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim delivered his best effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.464.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.772, which was his best so far this season. That ranked ninth in the field.