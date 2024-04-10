PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
31M AGO

Eric Cole Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Eric Cole enters play in Augusta, Georgia trying for better results April 11-14 in the 2024 Masters Tournament after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Cole at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • Cole is competing at the Masters Tournament for the first time in the past five years.
    • With a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field), a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th), Jon Rahm captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Cole's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Cole has an average finish of 27th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five events, Cole has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -2 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Eric Cole has averaged 298.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole has an average of 0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cole has an average of -1.254 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Cole .

    Cole's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Cole has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.197, which ranks 132nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.3 yards) ranks 114th, and his 58% driving accuracy average ranks 89th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole ranks 54th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.238. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Cole's 0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 42nd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance114294.3298.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%56.35%
    Putts Per Round127.8
    Par Breakers1%18.65%
    Bogey Avoidance1%17.06%

    Cole's Best Finishes

    • Cole has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut eight times.
    • As of now, Cole has collected 590 points, which ranks him 31st in the FedExCup standings.

    Cole's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.194 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.266.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 1.991.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.188, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 14th in that event).
    • Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 13th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).

    Cole's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.197-1.598
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.238-0.491
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green105-0.0320.632
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.3490.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.357-1.254

    Cole's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta565-68-69-66-16100
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2366-68-70-65-1534
    May 18-21PGA Championship1567-74-70-70+159
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2475-70-70-74+138
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open669-73-69-63-1495
    June 15-18U.S. Open3969-70-71-74+418
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2464-65-73-65-1334
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4269-67-68-71-911
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6067-69-64-79-15
    July 27-303M Open3070-66-68-70-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-65-66-70-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3166-70-68-70-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship2572-68-68-69-3133
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship468-66-68-70-16--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3571-68-71-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open371-66-67-62-18--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP265-71-66-70-8--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic366-66-61-67-22--
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-69-65-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1366-72-64-66-1255
    January 18-21The American Express2166-64-66-72-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-74+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1468-71-67-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4970-69-70-70-58
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1073-69-65-69-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC78-71+7--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2170-73-70-74-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3373-67-71-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

