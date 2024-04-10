Eric Cole Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.194 mark ranked 13th in the field.

Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.266.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 1.991.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.188, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 14th in that event).