Eric Cole Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Eric Cole enters play in Augusta, Georgia trying for better results April 11-14 in the 2024 Masters Tournament after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the Valero Texas Open.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- Cole is competing at the Masters Tournament for the first time in the past five years.
- With a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field), a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th), Jon Rahm captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Cole's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Cole has an average finish of 27th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five events, Cole has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those two times he's made the cut.
- Eric Cole has averaged 298.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has an average of 0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cole has an average of -1.254 in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Cole has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.197, which ranks 132nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.3 yards) ranks 114th, and his 58% driving accuracy average ranks 89th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole ranks 54th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.238. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Cole's 0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 42nd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|114
|294.3
|298.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|56.35%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.06%
Cole's Best Finishes
- Cole has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut eight times.
- As of now, Cole has collected 590 points, which ranks him 31st in the FedExCup standings.
Cole's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.194 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.266.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 1.991.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.188, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 14th in that event).
- Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 13th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).
Cole's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.197
|-1.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.238
|-0.491
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|105
|-0.032
|0.632
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.349
|0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.357
|-1.254
Cole's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|5
|65-68-69-66
|-16
|100
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|66-68-70-65
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|15
|67-74-70-70
|+1
|59
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|75-70-70-74
|+1
|38
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|69-73-69-63
|-14
|95
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|39
|69-70-71-74
|+4
|18
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|64-65-73-65
|-13
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|69-67-68-71
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|67-69-64-79
|-1
|5
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|70-66-68-70
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-65-66-70
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|66-70-68-70
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|72-68-68-69
|-3
|133
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|4
|68-66-68-70
|-16
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|71-68-71-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|71-66-67-62
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|65-71-66-70
|-8
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|66-66-61-67
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-69-65
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|66-72-64-66
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-64-66-72
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|68-71-67
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|70-69-70-70
|-5
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|73-69-65-69
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|70-73-70-74
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|73-67-71-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.