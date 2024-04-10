Denny McCarthy Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season, McCarthy put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking 25th in the field at 0.832. In that event, he finished 26th.

McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.606.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.96.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.15, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.