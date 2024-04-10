Denny McCarthy Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his tee shot on the 4th hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 07, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Denny McCarthy will play April 11-14 in the 2024 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia. In his most recent tournament he took second in the Valero Texas Open, shooting -39 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- In the past five years, this is McCarthy's first time playing at the Masters Tournament.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field) with a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth) and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
McCarthy's Recent Performances
- McCarthy has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, McCarthy has finished in the top 10 once.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -11.
- Denny McCarthy has averaged 289.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has an average of 2.735 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McCarthy is averaging 3.79 Strokes Gained: Total.
McCarthy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- McCarthy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.347 ranks 152nd on TOUR this season, and his 58.6% driving accuracy average ranks 78th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCarthy ranks 74th on TOUR with a mark of 0.144.
- On the greens, McCarthy's 0.702 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him ninth on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|166
|286.5
|289.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|57.1%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|26.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.35%
McCarthy's Best Finishes
- Although McCarthy hasn't won any of the nine tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those nine events, he made the cut eight times.
- With 503 points, McCarthy currently sits 41st in the FedExCup standings.
McCarthy's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, McCarthy put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking 25th in the field at 0.832. In that event, he finished 26th.
- McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.606.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.96.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.15, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
- McCarthy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.347
|-1.13
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.144
|0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|27
|0.328
|1.985
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.702
|2.735
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.828
|3.79
McCarthy's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|25
|71-66-69-69
|-9
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|71-67-71-66
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|75-70-72-68
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|2
|71-72-68-70
|-27
|315
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|71-67-73-70
|+1
|44
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|7
|60-65-70-67
|-18
|88
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|68-64-66-70
|-16
|81
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|67-73-70-74
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|69-69-65-70
|-7
|262
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|65-67-66-65
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|43
|70-69-71-67
|-15
|18
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-70-66-66
|-10
|33
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|68-70-70
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|72-68-66-69
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|69-74-68-72
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-72-74
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-71-71-69
|-6
|22
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|2
|68-70-67-63
|-39
|300
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
