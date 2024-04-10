PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
30M AGO

Denny McCarthy Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his tee shot on the 4th hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 07, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Denny McCarthy will play April 11-14 in the 2024 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia. In his most recent tournament he took second in the Valero Texas Open, shooting -39 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).

    Latest odds for McCarthy at the Masters Tournament.

    The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Augusta, Georgia
    • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In the past five years, this is McCarthy's first time playing at the Masters Tournament.
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field) with a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth) and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    McCarthy's Recent Performances

    • McCarthy has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, McCarthy has finished in the top 10 once.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -11.
    • Denny McCarthy has averaged 289.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy has an average of 2.735 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, McCarthy is averaging 3.79 Strokes Gained: Total.
    McCarthy's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • McCarthy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.347 ranks 152nd on TOUR this season, and his 58.6% driving accuracy average ranks 78th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCarthy ranks 74th on TOUR with a mark of 0.144.
    • On the greens, McCarthy's 0.702 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him ninth on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance166286.5289.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%57.1%
    Putts Per Round126.9
    Par Breakers1%21.91%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.35%

    McCarthy's Best Finishes

    • Although McCarthy hasn't won any of the nine tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut eight times.
    • With 503 points, McCarthy currently sits 41st in the FedExCup standings.

    McCarthy's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, McCarthy put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking 25th in the field at 0.832. In that event, he finished 26th.
    • McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.606.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.96.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.15, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
    • McCarthy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.347-1.13
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.1440.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green270.3281.985
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.7022.735
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.8283.79

    McCarthy's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage2571-66-69-69-933
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship871-67-71-66-973
    May 18-21PGA Championship2975-70-72-68+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday271-72-68-70-27315
    June 15-18U.S. Open2071-67-73-70+144
    June 22-25Travelers Championship760-65-70-67-1888
    July 6-9John Deere Classic668-64-66-70-1681
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-78+12--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6667-73-70-74+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship1069-69-65-70-7262
    November 16-19The RSM Classic565-67-66-65-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry4370-69-71-67-1518
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2468-70-66-66-1033
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2668-70-70-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2272-68-66-69-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3969-74-68-72-120
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-74-72-74+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-71-71-69-622
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open268-70-67-63-39300

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

