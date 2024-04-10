Adam Scott Betting Profile: Masters Tournament

This season, Scott produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 30th in the field at 1.775. In that event, he finished 14th.

Scott's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 6.474 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished eighth in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott's best mark this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 2.242 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Scott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.157). That ranked fifth in the field.