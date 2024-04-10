Adam Scott Betting Profile: Masters Tournament
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Adam Scott of Australia plays his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 07, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)
After he finished 39th in this tournament in 2023, Adam Scott has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia April 11-14.
The Masters Tournament Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 11-14, 2024
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,555 yards
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At the Masters Tournament
- Over his last six trips to the Masters Tournament, Scott has an average score of +2, with an average finish of 30th.
- Scott last participated in the Masters Tournament in 2023, finishing 39th with a score of +5.
- With a driving average of 298.8 yards (24th in the field), a 85.71% driving accuracy (fourth), and 28.75 putts per round (17th), Jon Rahm captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Scott's Recent History at the Masters Tournament
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/6/2023
|39
|68-74-77-74
|+5
|4/7/2022
|48
|74-74-80-74
|+14
|11/12/2020
|34
|70-72-71-73
|-2
|4/11/2019
|18
|69-68-72-73
|-6
Scott's Recent Performances
- Scott has posted one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Scott has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Scott has averaged 301.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Scott is averaging 2.419 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Scott is averaging 2.518 Strokes Gained: Total.
Scott's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Scott's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.292 ranks 49th on TOUR this season, and his 55.4% driving accuracy average ranks 118th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Scott ranks 83rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.097. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Scott's 0.565 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 20th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|68
|299.9
|301.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.27%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.3%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.27%
Scott's Best Finishes
- Scott has taken part in six tournaments this season, coming away with one top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 83.3%.
- Currently, Scott has 321 points, placing him 67th in the FedExCup standings.
Scott's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Scott produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 30th in the field at 1.775. In that event, he finished 14th.
- Scott's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 6.474 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott's best mark this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 2.242 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Scott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.157). That ranked fifth in the field.
- Scott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
Scott's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.292
|0.821
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.097
|-0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|130
|-0.153
|-0.617
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.565
|2.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.802
|2.518
Scott's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|69-68-68-72
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|5
|67-68-67-71
|-11
|105
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|8
|63-71-68-63
|-19
|80
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|68-74-74-69
|+5
|26
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|9
|70-75-70-71
|-2
|78
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|62-68-65-71
|-14
|43
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|72-73-71-69
|+1
|22
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-71-69-63
|-12
|80
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|70-73-71-69
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-67-66-67
|-19
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|72-67-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|72-68-65-66
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|72-68-67-71
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|70-72-71-71
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-70-70-70
|-5
|47
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
