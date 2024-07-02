Martin Trainer betting profile:
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Martin Trainer looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club when he tees off in Silvis, Illinois, USA, for the 2024 .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- In his last four appearances at the , Trainer has an average finish of 63rd, and an average score of 2-under.
- Trainer missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the in 2023.
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Trainer's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|6/30/2022
|63
|67-70-75-70
|-2
|7/8/2021
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|7/11/2019
|MC
|77-66
|+1
Trainer's recent performances
- In his last five events, Trainer finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Trainer has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished with a score of 2-under in his only recent appearance.
- In terms of driving distance, Martin Trainer has averaged 299.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Trainer is averaging 0.525 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Trainer is averaging -4.302 Strokes Gained: Total.
Trainer's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|303.4
|299.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.39%
|60.65%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.04
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.94%
|15.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.81%
|16.20%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Trainer's best finishes
- Trainer has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut four times (36.4%).
Trainer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.837
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.750
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.525
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.302
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Trainer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|62
|70-69-73-70
|-6
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-66-68-76
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-70-66-65
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|81
|70-67-76-70
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|71-67-71-70
|-1
|2
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|70-70-66-68
|-10
|43
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|66-69-65-63
|-148
|163
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|61
|71-69-73-69
|-2
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-77
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Trainer as of the start of the .
