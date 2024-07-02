Martin Laird betting profile:

In his last five appearances, Laird has an average finish of 43rd.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Laird has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Martin Laird has averaged 291.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

Laird is averaging 0.823 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.