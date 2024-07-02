PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Martin Laird betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Martin Laird betting profile:

    Martin Laird hits the links in the 2024 July 4-7. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Latest odds for Laird at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Over his last four trips to the , Laird has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 32nd.
    • Laird missed the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the in 2023.
    • Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Laird's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC70-69-3
    6/30/20223069-68-70-67-10
    7/8/20212868-68-69-68-11
    7/11/20193765-69-70-70-10

    Laird's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Laird has an average finish of 43rd.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Laird has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Martin Laird has averaged 291.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Laird is averaging 0.823 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Laird is averaging 0.079 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Laird .

    Laird's advanced stats and rankings

    • Laird has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.422 this season (157th on TOUR). His average driving distance (288.9 yards) ranks 156th, while his 59.8% driving accuracy average ranks 113th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Laird owns a -0.115 mark (119th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Laird's 0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 51st this season, and his 29.05 putts-per-round average ranks 106th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance156288.9291.9
    Greens in Regulation %3068.12%64.68%
    Putts Per Round10629.0529.1
    Par Breakers11423.15%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance2713.36%12.30%

    Laird's best finishes

    • Laird has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut eight times.
    • As of now, Laird has collected 171 points, which ranks him 137th in the FedExCup standings.

    Laird's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Laird's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.302.
    • Laird's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.889. He finished 51st in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 5.607 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Laird posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.943, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 18th in the field.
    • Laird posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked ninth in the field.

    Laird's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee157-0.422-1.581
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.115-0.348
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green80.4011.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.2130.823
    Average Strokes Gained: Total920.0780.079

    Laird's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 27-303M Open268-68-67-64-17208
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5866-72-68-72-25
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1970-69-72-68-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5668-68-72-74-6--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-69-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3169-69-69-65-16--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5967-69-69-70-9--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-68+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-70-68-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-72+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5369-69-73-69-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-69-66-69-1266
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1067-68-70-68-1535
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5470-73-70-73-29
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3169-71-68-68-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5171-71-73-73E7
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-75-65--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4867-66-72-67-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-72-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3766-73-69-73+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-70+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-71-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.