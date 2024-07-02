6H AGO
Martin Laird betting profile:
Martin Laird hits the links in the 2024 July 4-7. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Latest odds for Laird at the .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Over his last four trips to the , Laird has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 32nd.
- Laird missed the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the in 2023.
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Laird's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|6/30/2022
|30
|69-68-70-67
|-10
|7/8/2021
|28
|68-68-69-68
|-11
|7/11/2019
|37
|65-69-70-70
|-10
Laird's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Laird has an average finish of 43rd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Laird has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Martin Laird has averaged 291.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Laird is averaging 0.823 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Laird is averaging 0.079 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Laird .
Laird's advanced stats and rankings
- Laird has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.422 this season (157th on TOUR). His average driving distance (288.9 yards) ranks 156th, while his 59.8% driving accuracy average ranks 113th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Laird owns a -0.115 mark (119th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Laird's 0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 51st this season, and his 29.05 putts-per-round average ranks 106th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|156
|288.9
|291.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|30
|68.12%
|64.68%
|Putts Per Round
|106
|29.05
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|114
|23.15%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|27
|13.36%
|12.30%
Laird's best finishes
- Laird has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut eight times.
- As of now, Laird has collected 171 points, which ranks him 137th in the FedExCup standings.
Laird's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Laird's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.302.
- Laird's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.889. He finished 51st in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 5.607 mark ranked second in the field.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Laird posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.943, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 18th in the field.
- Laird posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked ninth in the field.
Laird's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.422
|-1.581
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.115
|-0.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|8
|0.401
|1.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.213
|0.823
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.078
|0.079
Laird's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|68-68-67-64
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|66-72-68-72
|-2
|5
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|70-69-72-68
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|56
|68-68-72-74
|-6
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|69-69-69-65
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|59
|67-69-69-70
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-68
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|69-69-73-69
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-69-66-69
|-12
|66
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|67-68-70-68
|-15
|35
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|70-73-70-73
|-2
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|69-71-68-68
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-71-73-73
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-75
|-65
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|67-66-72-67
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|66-73-69-73
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the .
