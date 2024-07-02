Lucas Glover betting profile:

This season, Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 0.965.

Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.578. He finished 25th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.416 (he finished 11th in that event).

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Glover posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.848 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 12th in that event.