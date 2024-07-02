6H AGO
Lucas Glover betting profile:
Lucas Glover looks for a better result in the 2024 after he took sixth shooting 16-under in this tournament in 2023.
Latest odds for Glover at the .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Glover has entered the five times of late, with one win. His average score has been 15-under, and his average finish has been 11th.
- Glover last played at the John Deere Classic in 2023, finishing sixth with a score of 16-under.
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Glover's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|6
|69-65-66-68
|-16
|6/30/2022
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|7/8/2021
|1
|68-63-70-64
|-19
|7/11/2019
|10
|67-64-69-69
|-15
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Glover has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Lucas Glover has averaged 290.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Glover is averaging -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Glover has an average of -1.328 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Glover .
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.007 ranks 91st on TOUR this season, and his 74.8% driving accuracy average ranks fourth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Glover owns a 0.505 mark (13th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Glover has registered a -0.443 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 152nd on TOUR, while he ranks 91st with a putts-per-round average of 28.92. He has broken par 21.19% of the time (152nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|159
|288.0
|290.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|76
|65.91%
|63.54%
|Putts Per Round
|91
|28.92
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|152
|21.19%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|64
|14.31%
|16.67%
Glover's best finishes
- Glover, who has played 17 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 13 times (76.5%).
- As of now, Glover has compiled 559 points, which ranks him 72nd in the FedExCup standings.
Glover's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 0.965.
- Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.578. He finished 25th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.416 (he finished 11th in that event).
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Glover posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.848 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.547) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 11th in the field (he finished 11th in that tournament).
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.007
|-0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.505
|0.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|43
|0.198
|-1.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.443
|-0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.267
|-1.328
Glover's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|69-65-66-68
|-16
|81
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|5
|63-68-69-68
|-20
|65
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|66-64-62-68
|-20
|500
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|1
|66-64-66-69
|-30
|0
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-67-69-70
|-4
|156
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|18
|72-67-69-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|69-67-72-68
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|70-65-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|12
|71-71-69-70
|-7
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|6
|57-69-68
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|72-66-68-67
|-19
|48
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|73-74-66
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|69-71-68-73
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|68-71-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|73-70-74-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|11
|68-69-72-69
|-6
|70
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-72-70-72
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-73-72-75
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-69-68-71
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|71-70-73-69
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-68-70-69
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|69-70-71-67
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-79
|+13
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|70-67-71-66
|-6
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the 2024 John Deere Classic.
