Kyle Westmoreland betting profile:
In his most recent tournament, Kyle Westmoreland missed the cut at The RSM Classic. He'll be after better results July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- Westmoreland has played the once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 3-over and missing the cut.
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Westmoreland's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|72-73
|+3
Westmoreland's recent performances
- Westmoreland has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Westmoreland has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Kyle Westmoreland has averaged 317.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Westmoreland is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Westmoreland is averaging Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Westmoreland's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|15
|313.5
|317.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|117
|66.46%
|70.49%
|Putts Per Round
|186
|29.85
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|111
|21.59%
|29.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|192
|17.37%
|16.32%
Westmoreland's best finishes
- Westmoreland played 31 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- Last season Westmoreland's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot 12-under and finished 37th in that event.
- Westmoreland collected 95 points last season, placing 201st in the FedExCup standings.
Westmoreland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|180
|-0.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|132
|-0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|173
|-0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|174
|-0.897
|-
Westmoreland's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|66-70-65-75
|-4
|10
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|56
|70-69-72-71
|-6
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|80-71
|+9
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|65-69-69-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-66
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Westmoreland as of the start of the .
