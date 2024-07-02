Kyle Westmoreland betting profile:

Westmoreland has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.

Westmoreland has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Kyle Westmoreland has averaged 317.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Westmoreland is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.