Kyle Westmoreland betting profile:

Kyle Westmoreland betting profile:

    In his most recent tournament, Kyle Westmoreland missed the cut at The RSM Classic. He'll be after better results July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 .

    Latest odds for Westmoreland at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Westmoreland has played the once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 3-over and missing the cut.
    • Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Westmoreland's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC72-73+3

    Westmoreland's recent performances

    • Westmoreland has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Westmoreland has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Kyle Westmoreland has averaged 317.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Westmoreland is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Westmoreland is averaging Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Westmoreland .

    Westmoreland's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance15313.5317.8
    Greens in Regulation %11766.46%70.49%
    Putts Per Round18629.8528.5
    Par Breakers11121.59%29.17%
    Bogey Avoidance19217.37%16.32%

    Westmoreland's best finishes

    • Westmoreland played 31 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 31 events, he made the cut 10 times.
    • Last season Westmoreland's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot 12-under and finished 37th in that event.
    • Westmoreland collected 95 points last season, placing 201st in the FedExCup standings.

    Westmoreland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee790.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180-0.510
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green132-0.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting173-0.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Total174-0.897-

    Westmoreland's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-73+3--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC76-71+3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-70+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4566-70-65-75-410
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5670-69-72-71-6--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC80-71+9--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-73-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3765-69-69-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC73-66-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Westmoreland as of the start of the .

