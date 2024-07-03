Alex Smalley betting profile: John Deere Classic
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Alex Smalley shot 19-under and placed second the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Deere Run July 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 John Deere Classic.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- In his last three appearances at the John Deere Classic, Smalley has an average finish of 22nd, and an average score of 13-under.
- Smalley last participated in the John Deere Classic in 2023, finishing second with a score of 19-under.
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
Smalley's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|2
|66-70-62-67
|-19
|6/30/2022
|16
|71-67-68-66
|-12
|7/8/2021
|47
|67-67-71-71
|-8
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Smalley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 14-under in his last five tournaments.
- Alex Smalley has averaged 308.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Smalley is averaging -0.889 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Smalley is averaging -0.274 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.227 ranks 51st on TOUR this season, and his 60.3% driving accuracy average ranks 107th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smalley ranks 121st on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.151, while he ranks 55th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.67%.
- On the greens, Smalley has registered a -0.783 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 171st on TOUR, while he ranks 157th with a putts-per-round average of 29.71. He has broken par 24.12% of the time (85th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|48
|303.0
|308.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|55
|66.67%
|70.51%
|Putts Per Round
|157
|29.71
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|85
|24.12%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|113
|15.79%
|11.11%
Smalley's best finishes
- Smalley has participated in 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-10.
- In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- As of now, Smalley has collected 178 points, which ranks him 135th in the FedExCup standings.
Smalley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Smalley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking seventh in the field at 3.928. In that event, he finished 13th.
- Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.133 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley put up his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 2.076. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.760), which ranked 35th in the field.
- Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 13th in the field.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.227
|1.512
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.151
|-0.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|153
|-0.329
|-0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|171
|-0.783
|-0.889
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-1.036
|-0.274
Smalley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|2
|66-70-62-67
|-19
|245
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|65
|70-74-70-69
|+3
|16
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|61
|73-64-67-75
|-5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-69-69-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|71-67-65-68
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-69-66-67
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|75
|73-68-76
|+1
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|68-67-68-69
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-68
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|65-69-67-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-65-68-72
|-11
|25
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|78
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.