41M AGO

Alex Smalley betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Alex Smalley shot 19-under and placed second the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Deere Run July 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 John Deere Classic.

    Latest odds for Smalley at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • In his last three appearances at the John Deere Classic, Smalley has an average finish of 22nd, and an average score of 13-under.
    • Smalley last participated in the John Deere Classic in 2023, finishing second with a score of 19-under.
    • With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.

    Smalley's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023266-70-62-67-19
    6/30/20221671-67-68-66-12
    7/8/20214767-67-71-71-8

    Smalley's recent performances

    • Smalley has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Smalley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 14-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Alex Smalley has averaged 308.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Smalley is averaging -0.889 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Smalley is averaging -0.274 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smalley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.227 ranks 51st on TOUR this season, and his 60.3% driving accuracy average ranks 107th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smalley ranks 121st on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.151, while he ranks 55th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.67%.
    • On the greens, Smalley has registered a -0.783 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 171st on TOUR, while he ranks 157th with a putts-per-round average of 29.71. He has broken par 24.12% of the time (85th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance48303.0308.7
    Greens in Regulation %5566.67%70.51%
    Putts Per Round15729.7129.3
    Par Breakers8524.12%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance11315.79%11.11%

    Smalley's best finishes

    • Smalley has participated in 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • As of now, Smalley has collected 178 points, which ranks him 135th in the FedExCup standings.

    Smalley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Smalley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking seventh in the field at 3.928. In that event, he finished 13th.
    • Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.133 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley put up his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 2.076. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.760), which ranked 35th in the field.
    • Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 13th in the field.

    Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.2271.512
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121-0.151-0.442
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green153-0.329-0.455
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting171-0.783-0.889
    Average Strokes Gained: Total164-1.036-0.274

    Smalley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic266-70-62-67-19245
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6570-74-70-69+316
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-69-67-70-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6173-64-67-75-5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3068-69-69-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4471-67-65-68-11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American Express2166-69-66-67-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7573-68-76+15
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-70-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-71E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-72+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship668-67-68-69-1655
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-68-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1365-69-67-66-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-65-68-72-1125
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D78+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-73-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the .

