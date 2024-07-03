Jordan Spieth betting profile: John Deere Classic
CROMWELL, CONNECTICUT - JUNE 22: Jordan Spieth of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2024 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
In his last competition at the Travelers Championship, Jordan Spieth ended the weekend at 2-under, good for a 63rd-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 John Deere Classic July 4-7 looking for a higher finish.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- This is Spieth's first time competing at the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
Spieth's recent performances
- In his last five events, Spieth has an average finish of 46th.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Spieth has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of even-par over his last five events.
- Jordan Spieth has averaged 308.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Spieth is averaging -2.298 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Spieth is averaging -0.334 Strokes Gained: Total.
Spieth's advanced stats and rankings
- Spieth has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.466 this season, which ranks 16th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.7 yards) ranks 37th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spieth ranks 110th on TOUR with a mark of -0.085.
- On the greens, Spieth has registered a 0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a putts-per-round average of 28.67, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|37
|305.7
|308.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|69
|66.05%
|65.43%
|Putts Per Round
|57
|28.67
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|114
|23.15%
|18.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|92
|15.12%
|16.98%
Spieth's best finishes
- Spieth has played 17 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- With 688 points, Spieth currently sits 59th in the FedExCup standings.
Spieth's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Spieth put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking third in the field at 5.199.
- Spieth produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 18th in the field at 4.005. In that event, he finished 10th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth produced his best effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.492.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.926). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Spieth delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.466
|1.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.085
|0.745
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|78
|0.068
|-0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.056
|-2.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.504
|-0.334
Spieth's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|69-71-71-73
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|63-68-68-70
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|68-70-72-71
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|27
|69-71-70-71
|+1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|6
|68-67-71-68
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|3
|66-67-67-65
|-27
|350
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|68-66-69-67
|-14
|95
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|69-74-77-69
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|73-68-72-69
|-6
|68
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|39
|70-67-69-72
|-6
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|69-71-76-70
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|69-69-67-73
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|71-67-71-72
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|72-71-74-71
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|63
|70-68-72-68
|-2
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the .
