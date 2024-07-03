Jordan Spieth betting profile: John Deere Classic

In his last five events, Spieth has an average finish of 46th.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Spieth has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.

He has carded an average score of even-par over his last five events.

Jordan Spieth has averaged 308.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Spieth is averaging -2.298 Strokes Gained: Putting.