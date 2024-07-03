PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
47M AGO

Jordan Spieth betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

CROMWELL, CONNECTICUT - JUNE 22: Jordan Spieth of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2024 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    In his last competition at the Travelers Championship, Jordan Spieth ended the weekend at 2-under, good for a 63rd-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 John Deere Classic July 4-7 looking for a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Spieth at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    • This is Spieth's first time competing at the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
    • When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.

    Spieth's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Spieth has an average finish of 46th.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Spieth has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of even-par over his last five events.
    • Jordan Spieth has averaged 308.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Spieth is averaging -2.298 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Spieth is averaging -0.334 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Spieth .

    Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spieth has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.466 this season, which ranks 16th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.7 yards) ranks 37th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spieth ranks 110th on TOUR with a mark of -0.085.
    • On the greens, Spieth has registered a 0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a putts-per-round average of 28.67, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance37305.7308.4
    Greens in Regulation %6966.05%65.43%
    Putts Per Round5728.6729.6
    Par Breakers11423.15%18.21%
    Bogey Avoidance9215.12%16.98%

    Spieth's best finishes

    • Spieth has played 17 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • With 688 points, Spieth currently sits 59th in the FedExCup standings.

    Spieth's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Spieth put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking third in the field at 5.199.
    • Spieth produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 18th in the field at 4.005. In that event, he finished 10th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth produced his best effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.492.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.926). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Spieth delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.4661.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.0850.745
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green780.068-0.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.056-2.298
    Average Strokes Gained: Total440.504-0.334

    Spieth's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-69+1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2369-71-71-73E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship663-68-68-70-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship3468-70-72-71+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2769-71-70-71+1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge668-67-71-68-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry366-67-67-65-27350
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open668-66-69-67-1495
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC66-73-5--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3069-74-77-69+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1073-68-72-69-668
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC79-74+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3970-67-69-72-620
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2969-71-76-70+245
    May 16-19PGA Championship4369-69-67-73-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3771-67-71-72+116
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-75+5--
    June 13-16U.S. Open4172-71-74-71+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6370-68-72-68-27

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
