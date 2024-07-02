Kevin Tway betting profile:
1 Min Read
Kevin Tway seeks a better result in the 2024 having failed to make the cut at TPC Deere Run in 2023.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Over his last six trips to the , Tway has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 28th.
- Tway missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent go-round at the in 2023.
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Tway's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|6/30/2022
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|7/8/2021
|23
|66-69-73-64
|-12
|7/11/2019
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|7/12/2018
|50
|69-69-71-66
|-9
Tway's recent performances
- Tway has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Tway has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
- Kevin Tway has averaged 309.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Tway has an average of 0.507 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tway has an average of 0.292 in his past five tournaments.
Tway's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|306.0
|309.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.45%
|66.05%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.04
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.02%
|19.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.10%
|13.89%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Tway's best finishes
- Tway has participated in nine tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those nine events, he made the cut seven times.
Tway's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.507
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.292
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Tway's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|71-67-67-74
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|67-69-68-71
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|69-67-63-68
|-15
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|71-65-71-70
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|3
|68-66-66-69
|-19
|105
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-70-64-68
|-142
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|69-66-64-67
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|73-71-74-72
|+6
|17
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-66-69-75
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|68
|70-67-75-73
|+5
|3
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tway as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.