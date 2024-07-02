Kevin Tway betting profile:

PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
    Kevin Tway seeks a better result in the 2024 having failed to make the cut at TPC Deere Run in 2023.

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    • Over his last six trips to the , Tway has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 28th.
    • Tway missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent go-round at the in 2023.
    • When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Tway's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC72-72+2
    6/30/2022MC71-69-2
    7/8/20212366-69-73-64-12
    7/11/2019MC72-68-2
    7/12/20185069-69-71-66-9

    Tway's recent performances

    • Tway has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Tway has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
    • Kevin Tway has averaged 309.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Tway has an average of 0.507 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tway has an average of 0.292 in his past five tournaments.
    Tway's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-306.0309.4
    Greens in Regulation %-68.45%66.05%
    Putts Per Round-29.0429.5
    Par Breakers-22.02%19.14%
    Bogey Avoidance-12.10%13.89%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Tway's best finishes

    • Tway has participated in nine tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut seven times.

    Tway's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.496
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--1.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.507
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.292

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Tway's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-72+2--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4471-67-67-74-96
    July 27-303M OpenMC67-72-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC70-71-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5467-69-68-71-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-73E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2369-67-63-68-15--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3271-65-71-70-1112
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship368-66-66-69-19105
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-70-64-68-14231
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson969-66-64-67-1873
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4373-71-74-72+617
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-66-69-75-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6870-67-75-73+53
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-73-1--

