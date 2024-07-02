Kevin Tway betting profile:

Tway has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.

Tway has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.

Kevin Tway has averaged 309.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Tway has an average of 0.507 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.