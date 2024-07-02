6H AGO
Kevin Streelman betting profile:
In his last competition at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kevin Streelman carded a 57th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 looking for better results.
Latest odds for Streelman at the .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- In his last five appearances at the , Streelman has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of 11-under.
- In 2023, Streelman finished 51st (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the .
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Streelman's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|51
|71-63-71-71
|-8
|6/30/2022
|41
|69-68-72-66
|-9
|7/8/2021
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|7/12/2018
|7
|66-71-66-65
|-16
Streelman's recent performances
- In his last five events, Streelman has an average finish of 50th.
- Streelman hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 50th.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Kevin Streelman has averaged 292.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Streelman is averaging -1.321 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Streelman has an average of -1.205 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Streelman .
Streelman's advanced stats and rankings
- Streelman has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.102 this season (113th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.2 yards) ranks 129th, while his 58.6% driving accuracy average ranks 126th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Streelman owns a 0.132 mark (76th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Streelman has registered a -0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 147th on TOUR, while he ranks 139th with a putts-per-round average of 29.35. He has broken par 23.87% of the time (96th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|129
|293.2
|292.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|75
|65.92%
|68.83%
|Putts Per Round
|139
|29.35
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|96
|23.87%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|134
|16.52%
|15.43%
Streelman's best finishes
- Streelman has participated in 14 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- With 81 points, Streelman currently sits 174th in the FedExCup standings.
Streelman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 1.557.
- Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.272.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman delivered his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.306.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Streelman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.850), which ranked 16th in the field.
- Streelman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked 26th in the field. He finished 26th in that tournament.
Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.102
|-1.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.132
|1.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|95
|0.000
|0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.385
|-1.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.355
|-1.205
Streelman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|71-63-71-71
|-8
|7
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|64-68-69-66
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|67-73-70-74
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|65-67-74-71
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|64-72-73-72
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|71-72-75-69
|-1
|10
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|71-66-70-69
|-8
|12
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|71-70-74-68
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|71-68-69-72
|E
|5
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-68-72-72
|-6
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the .
