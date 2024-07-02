Kevin Streelman betting profile:

This season, Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 1.557.

Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.272.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman delivered his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.306.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Streelman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.850), which ranked 16th in the field.