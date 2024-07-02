PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Kevin Streelman betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Streelman betting profile:

    In his last competition at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kevin Streelman carded a 57th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 looking for better results.

    Latest odds for Streelman at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • In his last five appearances at the , Streelman has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of 11-under.
    • In 2023, Streelman finished 51st (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the .
    • When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.

    Streelman's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20235171-63-71-71-8
    6/30/20224169-68-72-66-9
    7/8/2021MC72-73+3
    7/12/2018766-71-66-65-16

    Streelman's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Streelman has an average finish of 50th.
    • Streelman hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 50th.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Kevin Streelman has averaged 292.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Streelman is averaging -1.321 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Streelman has an average of -1.205 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Streelman .

    Streelman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Streelman has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.102 this season (113th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.2 yards) ranks 129th, while his 58.6% driving accuracy average ranks 126th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Streelman owns a 0.132 mark (76th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Streelman has registered a -0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 147th on TOUR, while he ranks 139th with a putts-per-round average of 29.35. He has broken par 23.87% of the time (96th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance129293.2292.1
    Greens in Regulation %7565.92%68.83%
    Putts Per Round13929.3529.6
    Par Breakers9623.87%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance13416.52%15.43%

    Streelman's best finishes

    • Streelman has participated in 14 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • With 81 points, Streelman currently sits 174th in the FedExCup standings.

    Streelman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 1.557.
    • Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.272.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman delivered his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.306.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Streelman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.850), which ranked 16th in the field.
    • Streelman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked 26th in the field. He finished 26th in that tournament.

    Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.102-1.438
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.1321.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green950.0000.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.385-1.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.355-1.205

    Streelman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5171-63-71-71-87
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    July 27-303M Open264-68-69-66-17208
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5667-73-70-74-4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-73+3--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-75+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-70E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC67-67-70-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenW/D71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3265-67-74-71-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-75+8--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2664-72-73-72-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4571-72-75-69-110
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-75-1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC77-70+5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3671-66-70-69-812
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5071-70-74-68+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5771-68-69-72E5
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-68-72-72-65

    All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.