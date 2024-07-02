Kevin Kisner betting profile:

In his last five events, Kisner finished outside the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.

Kisner has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He finished 7-over relative to par the only time he made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Kevin Kisner has averaged 284.6 yards in his past five starts.

Kisner has an average of 0.960 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.