PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Kevin Kisner betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Kisner betting profile:

    Kevin Kisner placed 44th in the in 2017, shooting a 9-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at TPC Deere Run .

    Latest odds for Kisner at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Kisner finished 44th (with a score of 9-under) in his lone appearance at the in recent years (in 2017).
    • With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.

    Kisner's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Kisner finished outside the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
    • Kisner has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He finished 7-over relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kevin Kisner has averaged 284.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kisner has an average of 0.960 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kisner has an average of -3.527 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kisner .

    Kisner's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-284.2284.6
    Greens in Regulation %-59.81%64.81%
    Putts Per Round-29.2330.3
    Par Breakers-18.52%17.59%
    Bogey Avoidance-19.26%18.98%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Kisner's best finishes

    • Kisner has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut three times.

    Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.359
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.698
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.960
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.527

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Kisner's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6269-72-76-68-3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5167-70-72-72-7--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7870-67-70-74-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-71+6--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-75-68+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-70+5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC80-75+13--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-74+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7274-70-74-73+33
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6873-73-72-71+56
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-75E--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-68E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6571-71-66-79+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-71+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.