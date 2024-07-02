PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Kevin Chappell betting profile:

    In his most recent tournament, Kevin Chappell missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open. He'll be after better results July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 .

    Latest odds for Chappell at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Over the last two times Chappell has entered the , he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • In Chappell's most recent appearance at the , in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.

    Chappell's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC71-71E
    6/30/2022MC70-77+5

    Chappell's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Chappell finished outside the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
    • Chappell hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 30th.
    • He finished 14-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kevin Chappell has averaged 293.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Chappell is averaging -1.656 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Chappell is averaging -2.610 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Chappell's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-300.4293.6
    Greens in Regulation %-63.46%59.72%
    Putts Per Round-29.3131.2
    Par Breakers-21.15%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.88%15.74%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Chappell's best finishes

    • Chappell has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut four times (40%).

    Chappell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.485
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.333
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.656
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.610

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Chappell's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    July 27-303M Open6469-68-75-69-34
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2871-67-71-69-10--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4569-66-71-67-11--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-69-3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4972-68-71-68-58
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-72+3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2370-69-70-67-1220
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-78+12--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3369-73-74-69-321
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-77+5--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3068-67-72-63-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-78+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-71+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Chappell as of the start of the .

