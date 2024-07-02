Kevin Chappell betting profile:
In his most recent tournament, Kevin Chappell missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open. He'll be after better results July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Over the last two times Chappell has entered the , he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- In Chappell's most recent appearance at the , in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
Chappell's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|71-71
|E
|6/30/2022
|MC
|70-77
|+5
Chappell's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Chappell finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- Chappell hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 30th.
- He finished 14-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Chappell has averaged 293.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Chappell is averaging -1.656 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Chappell is averaging -2.610 Strokes Gained: Total.
Chappell's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|300.4
|293.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.46%
|59.72%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.31
|31.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.15%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.88%
|15.74%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Chappell's best finishes
- Chappell has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut four times (40%).
Chappell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.656
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.610
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Chappell's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|64
|69-68-75-69
|-3
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|71-67-71-69
|-10
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|69-66-71-67
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|72-68-71-68
|-5
|8
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|70-69-70-67
|-12
|20
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-78
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|69-73-74-69
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|68-67-72-63
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-78
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Chappell as of the start of the .
