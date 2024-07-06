Paul Barjon betting profile: ISCO Championship

In his last five events, Barjon has an average finish of 97th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Barjon has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Paul Barjon has averaged 310.6 yards in his past five starts.

Barjon has an average of -0.278 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.