Paul Barjon betting profile: ISCO Championship

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Paul Barjon of France hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    After he placed 54th in this tournament in 2022, Paul Barjon has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 ISCO Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA, July 11-14.

    Latest odds for Barjon at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the ISCO Championship, Barjon has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 48th.
    • In 2022, Barjon finished 54th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship.
    • With numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh), Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023.
    • Norrman averaged 315.9 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (35th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Barjon's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/7/20225471-68-68-72-9
    7/15/20214271-69-65-73-10

    Barjon's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Barjon has an average finish of 97th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Barjon has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Paul Barjon has averaged 310.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Barjon has an average of -0.278 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Barjon has an average of -5.275 in his past five tournaments.
    Barjon's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-308.6310.6
    Greens in Regulation %-62.30%52.78%
    Putts Per Round-29.9630.6
    Par Breakers-27.18%18.52%
    Bogey Avoidance-20.83%18.06%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Barjon's best finishes

    • Although Barjon hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut four times (25%).

    Barjon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.639
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---3.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.278
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---5.275

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Barjon's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-71+4--
    January 18-21The American Express3970-64-67-70-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-75+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-80+11--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-71-67-64-14773
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-70E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5469-67-72-72-44
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-78+11--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC77-70+3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic14072-72+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Barjon as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

