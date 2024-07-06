Paul Barjon betting profile: ISCO Championship
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Paul Barjon of France hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
After he placed 54th in this tournament in 2022, Paul Barjon has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 ISCO Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA, July 11-14.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Over his last two trips to the ISCO Championship, Barjon has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 48th.
- In 2022, Barjon finished 54th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship.
- With numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh), Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023.
- Norrman averaged 315.9 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (35th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Barjon's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/7/2022
|54
|71-68-68-72
|-9
|7/15/2021
|42
|71-69-65-73
|-10
Barjon's recent performances
- In his last five events, Barjon has an average finish of 97th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Barjon has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Paul Barjon has averaged 310.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Barjon has an average of -0.278 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Barjon has an average of -5.275 in his past five tournaments.
Barjon's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|308.6
|310.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.30%
|52.78%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.96
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|27.18%
|18.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|20.83%
|18.06%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Barjon's best finishes
- Although Barjon hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut four times (25%).
Barjon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.639
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-3.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-5.275
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Barjon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-64-67-70
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-71-67-64
|-147
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|69-67-72-72
|-4
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-78
|+11
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|140
|72-72
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Barjon as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.