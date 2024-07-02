Keith Mitchell betting profile:

This season, Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.076. He finished 14th in that event.

Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 9.181 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.331.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Mitchell posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.588, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.