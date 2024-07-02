Keith Mitchell betting profile:
Keith Mitchell shot 9-under and took 42nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Deere Run July 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- In his last three appearances at the , Mitchell has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of 13-under.
- Mitchell last participated in the in 2023, finishing 42nd with a score of 9-under.
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Mitchell's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|42
|68-67-73-67
|-9
|7/8/2021
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|7/12/2018
|7
|67-68-66-67
|-16
Mitchell's recent performances
- Mitchell has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Mitchell has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 8-under.
- Keith Mitchell has averaged 315.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Mitchell is averaging -1.414 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Mitchell has an average of 3.373 in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.768 (fourth) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.9 yards ranks 12th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mitchell ranks seventh on TOUR, posting an average of 0.643, while he ranks eighth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.93%.
- On the greens, Mitchell's -0.386 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 148th this season, while he averages 29.53 putts per round (151st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|12
|309.9
|315.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|8
|69.93%
|67.01%
|Putts Per Round
|151
|29.53
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|2
|29.30%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|53
|14.05%
|12.85%
Mitchell's best finishes
- While Mitchell has not won any of the 17 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected three top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- As of now, Mitchell has compiled 490 points, which ranks him 76th in the FedExCup standings.
Mitchell's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.076. He finished 14th in that event.
- Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 9.181 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.331.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Mitchell posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.588, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 10th in the field.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.768
|2.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.643
|1.944
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|123
|-0.099
|0.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.386
|-1.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.927
|3.373
Mitchell's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|68-67-73-67
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|5
|68-66-67-67
|-16
|105
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|70-68-72-66
|-4
|44
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|69-71-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|67-72-70-64
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|68-64-72-67
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|69-67-66-62
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|74-66-72
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|47
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-65-70
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-70-69-65
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|73
|69-71-76-76
|+4
|5
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|67-70-66-77
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|75-69-70-69
|-5
|47
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|63-70-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-65-69-68
|-16
|42
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|72-67-66-76
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|69-67-68-67
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the .
