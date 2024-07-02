PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keith Mitchell betting profile:

    Keith Mitchell shot 9-under and took 42nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Deere Run July 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 .

    Latest odds for Mitchell at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • In his last three appearances at the , Mitchell has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of 13-under.
    • Mitchell last participated in the in 2023, finishing 42nd with a score of 9-under.
    • Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Mitchell's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20234268-67-73-67-9
    7/8/2021MC68-72-2
    7/12/2018767-68-66-67-16

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • Mitchell has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Mitchell has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 8-under.
    • Keith Mitchell has averaged 315.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Mitchell is averaging -1.414 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Mitchell has an average of 3.373 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Mitchell .

    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.768 (fourth) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.9 yards ranks 12th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mitchell ranks seventh on TOUR, posting an average of 0.643, while he ranks eighth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.93%.
    • On the greens, Mitchell's -0.386 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 148th this season, while he averages 29.53 putts per round (151st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance12309.9315.4
    Greens in Regulation %869.93%67.01%
    Putts Per Round15129.5329.2
    Par Breakers229.30%23.96%
    Bogey Avoidance5314.05%12.85%

    Mitchell's best finishes

    • While Mitchell has not won any of the 17 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • As of now, Mitchell has compiled 490 points, which ranks him 76th in the FedExCup standings.

    Mitchell's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.076. He finished 14th in that event.
    • Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 9.181 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.331.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Mitchell posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.588, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 10th in the field.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.7682.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.6431.944
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green123-0.0990.542
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.386-1.414
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180.9273.373

    Mitchell's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4268-67-73-67-911
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-71-1--
    July 27-303M Open568-66-67-67-16105
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4370-68-72-66-444
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2169-71-70-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3867-72-70-64-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3068-64-72-67-921
    January 18-21The American Express969-67-66-62-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5474-66-72-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1769-68-69-68-1047
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1971-68-65-70-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-70-69-65-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship7369-71-76-76+45
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1767-70-66-77-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1475-69-70-69-547
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2863-70-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-65-69-68-1642
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3772-67-66-76+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1069-67-68-67-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

