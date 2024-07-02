PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

K.H. Lee betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 24: K.H. Lee of South Korea hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 24, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    K.H. Lee starts play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2024 after missing the cut in the tournament in 2023 at TPC Deere Run.

    Latest odds for Lee at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    Lee has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the John Deere Classic.
    In Lee's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.

    Lee's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC71-70-1
    7/11/2019MC71-71E

    Lee's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Lee has an average finish of 46th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five appearances, Lee has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, K.H. Lee has averaged 299.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Lee is averaging 0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lee has an average of -0.693 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lee .

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.041 ranks 87th on TOUR this season, and his 62.5% driving accuracy average ranks 81st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee ranks 134th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.257. Additionally, he ranks 148th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.50%.
    • On the greens, Lee has registered a 0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 54th with a putts-per-round average of 28.63, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 25.25% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance75300.2299.3
    Greens in Regulation %14862.50%61.90%
    Putts Per Round5428.6329.8
    Par Breakers5225.25%18.25%
    Bogey Avoidance7514.65%13.89%

    Lee's best finishes

    • Lee has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he had a 52.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • Lee, who has 323 points, currently ranks 99th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lee's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking second in the field at 4.345.
    • Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 5.146 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.017.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.406, which ranked 13th in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.
    • Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that event).

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.041-0.329
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.257-0.663
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green600.1610.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.0960.255
    Average Strokes Gained: Total970.041-0.693

    Lee's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open7265-70-70-77+23
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-67-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1470-67-69-71-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open769-64-66-68-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4168-76-72-67+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5467-70-73-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5870-67-70-66-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3069-68-66-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express2565-64-74-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-67+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches469-66-70-66-13104
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship971-67-70-69-778
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3168-72-68-68-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4071-66-70-73-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-62-72-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5966-67-71-71-95
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D74-66+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3271-68-71-70E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-69-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

