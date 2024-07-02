K.H. Lee betting profile:
FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 24: K.H. Lee of South Korea hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 24, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
K.H. Lee starts play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2024 after missing the cut in the tournament in 2023 at TPC Deere Run.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Lee has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the .
- In Lee's most recent appearance at the , in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Lee's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|7/11/2019
|MC
|71-71
|E
Lee's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Lee has an average finish of 46th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Lee has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, K.H. Lee has averaged 299.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Lee is averaging 0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lee has an average of -0.693 in his past five tournaments.
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.041 ranks 87th on TOUR this season, and his 62.5% driving accuracy average ranks 81st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee ranks 134th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.257. Additionally, he ranks 148th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.50%.
- On the greens, Lee has registered a 0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 54th with a putts-per-round average of 28.63, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 25.25% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|75
|300.2
|299.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|148
|62.50%
|61.90%
|Putts Per Round
|54
|28.63
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|52
|25.25%
|18.25%
|Bogey Avoidance
|75
|14.65%
|13.89%
Lee's best finishes
- Lee has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 17 tournaments, he had a 52.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- Lee, who has 323 points, currently ranks 99th in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking second in the field at 4.345.
- Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 5.146 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.017.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.406, which ranked 13th in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.
- Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that event).
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.041
|-0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.257
|-0.663
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|60
|0.161
|0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.096
|0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|0.041
|-0.693
Lee's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|72
|65-70-70-77
|+2
|3
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|70-67-69-71
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|69-64-66-68
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-76-72-67
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|67-70-73-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-67-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|65-64-74-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|69-66-70-66
|-13
|104
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|78
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|68-72-68-68
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-66-70-73
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-62-72
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|66-67-71-71
|-9
|5
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|74-66
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|71-68-71-70
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the .
