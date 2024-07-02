K.H. Lee betting profile:

This season, Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking second in the field at 4.345.

Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 5.146 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.017.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.406, which ranked 13th in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.