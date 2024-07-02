Justin Suh betting profile:

This season, Suh produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 1.828. In that event, he missed the cut.

Suh produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.688.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.390.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.267). That ranked fourth in the field.