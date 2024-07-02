Justin Suh betting profile:
HAMILTON, ONTARIO - MAY 30: Justin Suh of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on May 30, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Justin Suh enters play in Silvis, Illinois, USA, looking for better results July 4-7 in the 2024 after missing the cut in his last outing, the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Suh missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the in 2019.
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
Suh's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/11/2019
|MC
|70-73
|+1
Suh's recent performances
- In his last five events, Suh finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Suh finished 50th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
- He finished 5-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Justin Suh has averaged 299.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Suh has an average of 1.489 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Suh has an average of -1.502 in his past five tournaments.
Suh's advanced stats and rankings
- Suh has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.146 this season, which ranks 123rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.5 yards) ranks 84th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Suh sports a -0.716 mark (170th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Suh's 0.681 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks fourth this season, while he averages 29.18 putts per round (124th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|84
|299.5
|299.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|134
|63.89%
|66.20%
|Putts Per Round
|124
|29.18
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|82
|24.27%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|166
|18.86%
|17.13%
Suh's best finishes
- Suh has participated in 17 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- With 61 points, Suh currently sits 182nd in the FedExCup standings.
Suh's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Suh produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 1.828. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Suh produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.688.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.390.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.267). That ranked fourth in the field.
- Suh posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 22nd in the field.
Suh's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.146
|-0.781
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|170
|-0.716
|-0.767
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|169
|-0.590
|-1.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.681
|1.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-0.772
|-1.502
Suh's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|65-72-70-69
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-69-70-71
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|68-66-67-74
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|4
|66-65-68-65
|-24
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|71-65-72-66
|-8
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-66
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|77
|67-74-79-73
|+5
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|37
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|68-73-71-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|67-68-73-71
|-5
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-77
|+7
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of the .
