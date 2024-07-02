6H AGO
Jordan Spieth betting profile:
Jordan Spieth hits the links July 4-7 in the 2024 at TPC Deere Run following a 63rd-place finish in the Travelers Championship his last time in competition.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- In the past five years, this is Spieth's first time playing at the .
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Spieth's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Spieth has an average finish of 46th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Spieth has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of 0 those four times he's made the cut.
- Jordan Spieth has averaged 308.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Spieth is averaging -2.298 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Spieth has an average of -0.334 in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's advanced stats and rankings
- Spieth has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.466, which ranks 16th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.7 yards) ranks 37th, and his 65.5% driving accuracy average ranks 52nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spieth has a -0.085 mark (110th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Spieth's 0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 80th this season, while he averages 28.67 putts per round (57th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|37
|305.7
|308.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|69
|66.05%
|65.43%
|Putts Per Round
|57
|28.67
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|114
|23.15%
|18.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|92
|15.12%
|16.98%
Spieth's best finishes
- Spieth has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- With 688 points, Spieth currently ranks 59th in the FedExCup standings.
Spieth's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.199.
- Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 4.005. He finished 10th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth's best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.492.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.926, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- Spieth delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.466
|1.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.085
|0.745
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|78
|0.068
|-0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.056
|-2.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.504
|-0.334
Spieth's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|69-71-71-73
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|63-68-68-70
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|68-70-72-71
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|27
|69-71-70-71
|+1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|6
|68-67-71-68
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|3
|66-67-67-65
|-27
|350
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|68-66-69-67
|-14
|95
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|69-74-77-69
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|73-68-72-69
|-6
|68
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|39
|70-67-69-72
|-6
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|69-71-76-70
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|69-69-67-73
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|71-67-71-72
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|72-71-74-71
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|63
|70-68-72-68
|-2
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the .
