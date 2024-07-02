Jordan Spieth betting profile:

This season, Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.199.

Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 4.005. He finished 10th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth's best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.492.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.926, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.