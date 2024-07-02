PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Jordan Spieth betting profile:

    Jordan Spieth hits the links July 4-7 in the 2024 at TPC Deere Run following a 63rd-place finish in the Travelers Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Spieth at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • In the past five years, this is Spieth's first time playing at the .
    • Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.

    Spieth's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Spieth has an average finish of 46th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Spieth has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of 0 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Jordan Spieth has averaged 308.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Spieth is averaging -2.298 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Spieth has an average of -0.334 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Spieth .

    Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spieth has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.466, which ranks 16th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.7 yards) ranks 37th, and his 65.5% driving accuracy average ranks 52nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spieth has a -0.085 mark (110th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Spieth's 0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 80th this season, while he averages 28.67 putts per round (57th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance37305.7308.4
    Greens in Regulation %6966.05%65.43%
    Putts Per Round5728.6729.6
    Par Breakers11423.15%18.21%
    Bogey Avoidance9215.12%16.98%

    Spieth's best finishes

    • Spieth has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • With 688 points, Spieth currently ranks 59th in the FedExCup standings.

    Spieth's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.199.
    • Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 4.005. He finished 10th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth's best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.492.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.926, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • Spieth delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.4661.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.0850.745
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green780.068-0.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.056-2.298
    Average Strokes Gained: Total440.504-0.334

    Spieth's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-69+1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2369-71-71-73E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship663-68-68-70-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship3468-70-72-71+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2769-71-70-71+1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge668-67-71-68-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry366-67-67-65-27350
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open668-66-69-67-1495
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC66-73-5--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3069-74-77-69+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1073-68-72-69-668
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC79-74+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3970-67-69-72-620
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2969-71-76-70+245
    May 16-19PGA Championship4369-69-67-73-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3771-67-71-72+116
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-75+5--
    June 13-16U.S. Open4172-71-74-71+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6370-68-72-68-27

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

